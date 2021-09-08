Morphine’s “Thursday,” a song that struck Durham as different from anything the folk legend would usually play on his radio show, appeared on an episode themed around the days of the week — alongside U2’s “Sunday, Bloody Sunday” and The Rolling Stones’ “Ruby Tuesday.” He tracked down the song and the album it appeared on, “Cure for Pain.” What he found was a jazz- and blues-infused alt rock album by a power trio that combined drums, baritone sax and detuned, two-string bass guitar with the sultry croon of frontman Mark Sandman.