Chiiild
When Yonatan Ayal sings “I’ll take the load and leave you weightless,” on “Weightless” he means it: The third track on Chiiild’s debut album, “Hope for Sale,” serves as a sort of thesis for a project in which
11 songs breeze by, never lingering long enough on the melancholy so that it feels miserable. As Chiiild, Ayal and partner Pierre-Luc Rioux deliver funky R&B efforts on tracks such as “Awake” with singer Mahalia, where horns liven up a song that is, lyrically, a late night “Where are you?” text. And they surprise on the lyricless “13 Months of Sunshine.” The song starts haunting and slow with a distant guitar but builds to irresistible, Ethiopian-inspired strumming and serene drums for a perfectly placed
mid-album cool off. Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. at Songbyrd.
songbyrddc.com. $20-$25.
Katie Toupin
Katie Toupin has taken a sharp turn musically since leaving the Americana band Houndmouth in 2016. Leaning into pop, her first solo album, “Magnetic Moves,” released in 2019, showed off her strong songwriting abilities. On her 2021 “Little Heart” EP, Toupin challenges herself to write with the same vulnerability but in a more concise way. It’s only five songs and about 15 minutes long but such lyrics as “All the walls started getting too close, all of my friends were as pale as a ghost” on “Don’t Wanna Die” leave a lasting impression. Toupin opens the EP with “Astronaut,” singing, “When I grow up, I wanna be an astronaut.” Her vocals somehow sound far away and the song feels like you’re remembering your own childhood optimism. Amy Winehouse’s influence is undeniable in “Don’t Wanna Die,” where Toupin’s vocals almost crack as she wails the song’s catchy title. Toupin continues to remind listeners she can still shine solo. Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. at DC9. dc9.club. $13-$15.
Lion Babe
The alternative R&B duo Lion Babe — singer Jillian Hervey and producer Lucas Goodman — released their third album “Rainbow Child” this summer. Hervey’s slightly raspy voice and easygoing delivery of hopeful lyrics combined with Goodman’s often dance-friendly production make for a fun and lively project. “Rainbow Child” confronts the world it was born into — one entrenched in political and pandemic-related uncertainty and angst. Hervey sings, “I’m like Frida Kahlo, making art my motto,” on a song titled after the Mexican artist, with an infectious flute and groovy electric guitar. The album opener is the more subdued “Rainbows” feat. Ghostface Killah. Hervey proclaims, “I see the colors show, I know which way to go,” and later Ghostface un-ironically diagnoses, “We need to hug more.” The sentimental lyric works because he’s right. Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage. unionstage.com. $25.
Note: Proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test is required for admittance to these shows. Check venue websites for specifics.