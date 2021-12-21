New Year's Eve with E.U. and Sugar Bear
When music venues closed shortly after the pandemic began, the go-go community, in particular, took a big hit. After all, the genre’s popularity was built on its interactive, call-and-response style of live performances that were tricky to replicate on Zoom. And without much radio airplay outside the District, on top of a limited presence on streaming services, the death of live music could have also been a death sentence to go-go. In limited doses throughout the years, venerable bands including E.U. have found ways to break into the mainstream. The group was initially catapulted to national recognition when its song “Da Butt” was featured in Spike Lee’s movie “School Daze,” and recently got a shout-out at this year’s Oscar awards when Glenn Close danced to their hit. Go-go legends and activists in their own right, E.U. and the band’s frontman, Sugar Bear, are the right performers to lift everyone’s spirits following a tumultuous year. Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. at Bethesda Blues and Jazz, 7719 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda. bethesdabluesandjazz.com. $50.
A Jazz New Year's Eve
The Kennedy Center’s New Year’s Eve show features a mash-up of music titans who’ve forged different paths within the jazz world but together make a harmonious lineup. Throughout her career, five-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist Dianne Reeves has shown that jazz isn’t one note: Her interpretation of the genre spans far and wide, including Latin influences on songs such as “Sky Islands” and R&B “Never Too Far.” A maverick of the Afro-Cuban jazz scene, Chucho Valdés complements Reeves’s Latin underpinnings and has blazed a colorful career spanning more than a half-century. With saxophonist Joe Lovano, who’s also enjoyed a Grammy win, the legendary trio will share the stage for just one night — which will (hopefully) lead to more collaborations down the road. Dec. 31 at 7 and 9 p.m. at the Kennedy Center, 2700 F St. NW. kennedy-center.org. $79-$89.
New Year's Eve with !!!
For a complete U-turn from a peaceful night of jazz at the Kennedy Center, head to Union Stage for dance punks !!! (pronounced “chk chk chk”). Their eighth album “Wallop,” released in 2019, is expansive in production and soundscapes, and is an ode to the heyday of ’90s house, ’80s new wave and glam punk. Take “Serbia Nights,” a song that sounds straight out of the Talking Heads playbook, with angular guitar and bass lines, and an infectious chorus, to boot. Meanwhile, “Rhythm of the Gravity” boasts an industrial-inspired sound, taking cues from early house-music pioneers. Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. $35-$50.
Note: Proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test is required for admittance to these shows. Check venue websites for specifics.