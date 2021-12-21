When music venues closed shortly after the pandemic began, the go-go community, in particular, took a big hit. After all, the genre’s popularity was built on its interactive, call-and-response style of live performances that were tricky to replicate on Zoom. And without much radio airplay outside the District, on top of a limited presence on streaming services, the death of live music could have also been a death sentence to go-go. In limited doses throughout the years, venerable bands including E.U. have found ways to break into the mainstream. The group was initially catapulted to national recognition when its song “Da Butt” was featured in Spike Lee’s movie “School Daze,” and recently got a shout-out at this year’s Oscar awards when Glenn Close danced to their hit. Go-go legends and activists in their own right, E.U. and the band’s frontman, Sugar Bear, are the right performers to lift everyone’s spirits following a tumultuous year. Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. at Bethesda Blues and Jazz, 7719 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda. bethesdabluesandjazz.com. $50.