Of all the metropolitan centers that have — at one time or another — been the capital of gangsta rap, the frosty Buffalo is an unlikely contender. But for the past half-decade or so, the city’s Griselda Records crew has been churning out grimy Mafioso rap that would make Scarface (the rapper or the film character) proud. Alongside Westside Gunn and Conway the Machine, the uber-prolific Benny the Butcher has established himself as one of rap’s great classicists, delivering trunks full of bars heavy with lived-in detail over boom-bap beats and crate-dug samples. The 36-year-old is an unlikely star in a world full of Drakes, but the Butcher wears his outsider status as a badge of honor: “Real stories ’bout drug money got me etched in stone / By the time they learn to love me, I’ll be dead and gone.” Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Fillmore Silver Spring. fillmoresilverspring.com. $35-$150.