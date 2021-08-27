“Having a year off from the festival meant a year that was dormant in terms of earned income,” Willard Jenkins, the DCJF’s artistic director, acknowledged. “The budget was not quite as robust as it was the year before, but it certainly was sufficient to do what we’re planning. Being mainly outdoors also means we don’t need to require masks. But we will be practicing social distancing protocols based on our host 2021 site, the Wharf, which has its own protocols.”
The festival also will require all attendees to show proof of either vaccination or a negative coronavirus test in the past 72 hours.
As for the artists on the program, far from shying away from playing a jazz festival during the pandemic, they were champing at the bit. “There was an obvious eagerness on the part of artists to simply work,” Jenkins said. “I had that response a couple times: ‘Yes, we’ll do it, we need the work.’ In several cases, our festival will be artists’ first performances in over a year.”
Indeed, this year’s shrunken festival leaves hardly any space between one musical delight and another, to paraphrase J.M. Barrie. (The festival has every intention of returning to its June schedule in 2022.) DC JazzFest at the Wharf features music on two stages (the exact times and stages for each performance have not yet been announced). Here are some highlights.
Sept. 4
Maria Schneider Orchestra
Maria Schneider’s extended composition “Data Lords,” recorded with her eponymous 18-piece orchestra, won two Grammy awards and was a finalist for 2021’s Pulitzer Prize for music. However, it hadn’t yet been completed when covid shutdowns took effect. The Schneider Orchestra’s Sept. 4 appearance at the Wharf will be its first performing “Data Lords” live: a quasi-premiere for some of 2020’s most acclaimed music.
Less happily, it also will be the orchestra’s first performance without Frank Kimbrough. The ensemble’s pianist for 27 years, whom Schneider and others described as its heart and soul, died of a heart attack in December. The band’s longtime accordionist, Gary Versace, has filled the piano chair. Even so, Kimbrough’s absence will surely add a charge to an already somber, tense piece of music.
Orrin Evans’s Terreno Comum
Pianist Orrin Evans is involved with several projects that have made him a frequent presence on D.C. bandstands. Terreno Comum, however, is a newcomer to the District — and indeed almost anywhere else. It’s a quintet with Evans at the helm, performing a slate of original Brazilian-inspired compositions and new arrangements of Brazilian standards that were commissioned by Pittsburgh’s August Wilson African American Cultural Center. The music is unrecorded and has been performed only once, at its December premiere at the AWAACC.
“When a commission is engaged, it’s always a grand plan, but it’s often a one-time thing with absolutely no follow-up,” Jenkins noted. “In this case, we’re providing Orrin with another opportunity to play that music.” The project includes top-shelf Brazilian jazz musicians Leandro Pellegrino (guitar) and Alexia Bomtempo (vocals), bringing an edge of authenticity to Terreno Comum’s approach.
‘A Grand Night for Strings’
Any major festival worth its salt constructs at least one event that cannot happen anywhere else. DCJF has a few, but “A Grand Night for Strings” is perhaps the most unique. The concert teams a pair of world-renowned jazz violinists — Regina Carter and Jenny Scheinman — with the String Queens, a Washington-based string trio that fuses the European classical and African American musical traditions, and a jazz trio led by revered D.C. bassist Michael Bowie.
The collaboration is so unique, in fact, that there are no other certainties about it to be mentioned. The repertoire, the arrangements, the level of interplay and improvisation, are unknown variables. That’s the best part. By its very nature, “A Grand Night for Strings” is stripped bare of predictability, endowed instead with the kind of danger that’s rarely associated with string ensembles.
Sept. 5
John Scofield
Guitarist John Scofield takes adventures in R&B, soul and roots rock to offset his thoughtful, melodic post-bop jazz. It’s not always easy to know which “Sco” will show up at his performances. In this case, however, the odds are that he will show his post-bop side.
Scofield’s most recent recording, “Swallow Tales,” was another one released into the void of live jazz. It put him at the head of a trio that assayed the compositions of Steve Swallow, a bassist/composer and Scofield’s mentor. The music is as spare and clean as a dry bone yet also among the most incisive and accessible of his career. Even if “Swallow Tales” is not on the menu, however, any other incarnation of Scofield will be equally virtuosic and adventurous — and will also have the element of surprise at its disposal.
Celebrating Billy Taylor’s Centennial
Billy Taylor was a pianist, composer, educator, broadcaster and advocate who cast a giant shadow in both jazz music and its education. (Among other things, he was the Kennedy Center’s founding artistic director for jazz.) He was also a native Washingtonian who loved and uplifted the District and its musicians at every opportunity.
Taylor, who died in 2010, would have turned 100 years old this July 24. DCJF celebrates his centennial with an impressive assemblage: pianists Allyn Johnson and Cyrus Chestnut, both of whom are also DMV-reared pianists and educators; Afro Blue, Howard University’s jazz a cappella ensemble; and the rhythm section of Taylor’s last trio, bassist Chip Jackson and drummer Winard Harper. All but guaranteed are renditions of his two most famous tunes, “A Bientot” and “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free.” Also likely to be included, however, are reminiscences of the kind, gentle man who served as one of jazz’s great ambassadors to the world.
DC JazzPrix Finals
One of the festival’s few indoor events is also taking place at the Wharf. Union Stage will host the final round of DC JazzPrix, the DCJF competition for working bands. (The EJB Quartet, the winner of last year’s virtual competition, will perform Sunday at one of the outdoor stages.)
While DCJazzPrix has been an international competition from its inception in 2016, it has never had the global reach seen on its 2021 ballot. The three finalists include Bahamian trumpeter Giveton Gelin and his quintet, London-based saxophonist Camilla George and her quartet; and Habana Entrancé, a Cuban ensemble led by pianist Dayramir Gonzalez. The audience’s vote is part of the final calculus, with the winner receiving a cash prize, year-long professional mentoring, and a slot on the main stage at the 2022 DCJF.
If you go
DC Jazz Fest at the Wharf
Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Wharf, 760 Maine Ave. SW. Standing general admission tickets are free; advanced registration is recommended. Seated general admission tickets are $89. dcjazzfest.org.
DC JazzPrix Finals
Sunday at 2 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. Tickets are $15. unionstage.com.