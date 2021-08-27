Scofield’s most recent recording, “Swallow Tales,” was another one released into the void of live jazz. It put him at the head of a trio that assayed the compositions of Steve Swallow, a bassist/composer and Scofield’s mentor. The music is as spare and clean as a dry bone yet also among the most incisive and accessible of his career. Even if “Swallow Tales” is not on the menu, however, any other incarnation of Scofield will be equally virtuosic and adventurous — and will also have the element of surprise at its disposal.