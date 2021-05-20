JoJo Restaurant and Bar, a U Street eatery that has long doubled as a popular jazz spot, beat Takoma Station to indoor, in-person gigs by two weeks. JoJo is located in the basement of a rowhouse, and owner-manager Ben Kibour had for several weeks been putting a duo of trumpeter Joe Brotherton and pianist Colin Chambers on its front stoop while his customers ate and watched from the sidewalk below. On April 29, he brought them inside for the first time. The duo configuration and instrumentation allowed JoJo to maintain the legally mandated precautions.