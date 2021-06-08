Even without mask requirements, Broohm — who DJs under his first name — is still looking for clubs to take proper precautions. At Capo, where he co-hosts a biweekly party, he spoke with ownership about repositioning and adding plexiglass to the DJ booth to give him some distance from the crowd (a post-pandemic change that will no doubt isolate him from overzealous patrons, as well). And while his schedule is filling up, he acknowledges that club closures will alter the nightlife scene: “Those people that went through U Hall for the underground stuff. Where are they going to go?”