That serene resolve is typical of Zientara, who, full disclosure, I first met when my old band recorded at Inner Ear in 1999. By then, the studio had spent roughly a decade in its current South Arlington location after years in the basement of Zientara’s nearby home, where the studio founder says his modest gear and developing know-how made him an asset to D.C.’s young hardcore scene in the early ’80s. “I was struggling to know what to do and [the bands] felt comfortable with that,” Zientara says. “Instead of a master or an expert, they were in the presence of someone muddling through. I think you want that, unless someone is doing your surgery or dental work.”