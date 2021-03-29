A few minutes later, the three musicians are letting fly on the standard “East of the Sun (and West of the Moon),” and the people around them are responding. A roving photographer spends some time snapping pictures from various angles. One woman wanders over with her Shih Tzu, who flops down into the grass and gazes at the band. “Did you like that?” the woman coos to the dog when the song ends.

AD

AD

This isn’t a paid gig; it’s not even really a “gig,” per se. But after a year of stifling coronavirus pandemic restrictions and closures — all the worse for musicians, who thrive on live performance — Balbed just wants to get out there and play. In March he began spearheading a series of pop-up performances in outdoor spots around the District, leading small groups like this trio with Arnold and Berkowitz and playing music for the sake of playing. (Although tips are certainly welcome.)

His only advertisement is on social media, where Balbed uses the hashtag #JazzMobDC. It refers to the large group of musicians he’s enlisted to participate in the project, but also evokes its flash-mob-like nature.

“We’re just trying to mob the city with live music, but as safely and responsibly as possible,” he says.

Like most musicians, Balbed spent months without performing. It was a reality check. Music wasn’t just a means to pay the bills, he discovered: It was essential to his mental health.

AD

AD

He and his girlfriend, drummer Isabelle de Leon, began performing concerts from de Leon’s porch in Petworth in the fall. “We mainly did it just to get out and play because that’s what makes us happy,” he says. “But the reactions we got from people who hadn’t had live music for months were profound.”

He began performing every Sunday night outside Chi-Cha Lounge, an Andean restaurant on U Street NW (where Balbed had initiated a weekly gig just before pandemic-related shutdowns commenced). Not only did the people there react similarly to his porch concert audiences, but the musicians he brought with him did, too. The joy he saw motivated him to keep the music coming.

Cold weather soon limited his outdoor appearances, but that only fueled people’s longing for live music. Indeed, when Balbed began playing in Malcolm X Park as Washington warmed up again, he found that he was attracting a whole new set of fans.

AD

AD

“A lot of the people that are flocking toward us were not necessarily jazz listeners before,” he says. “But the deprivation of live music is pulling people toward us in a unique way.”

A photographer acquaintance of Balbed’s caught a performance in Columbia Heights and suggested that he try something like it at Capitol Hill’s Lincoln Park. She helped spread the word, generating a significant crowd for the band’s debut performance there.

By March, with the anniversary of the pandemic approaching, Balbed had established a loose routine of pop-up appearances. Some happened weekly and some were more sporadic. They were happening so often, in fact, that his core sidemen, Arnold and Berkowitz, couldn’t make every performance. He gathered a larger circle of musicians — including trumpeter Joe Brotherton, vibraphonist Chris Barrick and guitarists Dave Manley and Pete Muldoon — who were into the idea of playing pop-up concerts of their own.

AD

AD

Hence the idea for #JazzMobDC. Balbed uses the hashtag to advertise his own performances, as well as appearances as a sideman and even performances where he’s not on the bill at all. The itinerary has expanded beyond the boundaries of the District: The Clarendon Metro station has become part of Balbed’s rotation, and Manley has begun playing at the Takoma Park gazebo just across the District line.

At each of his performances, Balbed puts up a sign directing people to his “virtual tip jar.” It contains QR codes that allow people to send money via smartphone to his PayPal, Venmo and Cash App accounts. They can also put cash in his open saxophone case.

“We’ve grown a support system to the point where we’re not just making $20 or $30 a person, but decent money,” he says. “Sometimes, almost gig money.”

Yet even when the audiences and tips are light, as on the Tuesday afternoon in Malcolm X Park, Balbed finds them worthwhile. The people here who liked the music will spread the word, he says, and will check his social media accounts (also advertised on the virtual tip jar sign) and come back next time.

AD

AD

He also hopes that these quasi-surprise jazz performances will remind people that the many jazz venues that have closed during the pandemic — Twins and Alice’s Jazz and Cultural Society among them — aren’t a death knell for jazz itself.

“It’s been heartbreaking to lose some of the places that have supported us over the years,” Balbed says. “But venues will always come and go. That’s just the nature of it. The musicians will always be the ones to keep the music alive.”