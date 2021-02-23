“I think it comes from the normal insecurities and uncertainties of being a human being growing up in the millennial era and never feeling authentic, striving for an originality,” Russin says on a recent stroll around his block in Takoma Park. “Back then, it was about coming to terms with it and being sad. Now I’m trying to address why it’s that way, and move past it, or hopefully fix it in some way.”

That means processing big, complicated swaths of life in melodic bursts so efficient, they almost feel absurd. On the new Glitterer album, “Life is Not a Lesson,” the song lengths have expanded ever so slightly since 2019’s “Looking Through the Shades,” but Russin still describes his favorite song structure as “verse-bridge-chorus.” And that’s it. “My favorite things in songs are the changes,” he says. “So when I get to the chorus in these songs, it’s like, ‘This is the best part, so now it’s over.’ ”

That might make each Glitterer song feel as if it ends with a cliffhanger, but it’s more like Russin has chosen to scale the mountain only once, leaving us standing at the summit. And as the music crescendos, his voice lunges — something you can hear especially well on “Fire,” a succinct new track packed with all of Glitterer’s signature moves.

When Russin reaches the song’s final line — “Life is long, it burns slow” — it’s as if he’s elongating the words “long” and “slow” to see if they can retain their meaning inside a brisk, two-minute flash of music. It’s a staggering moment. That’s how you know the song is about to end.