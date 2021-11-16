“In this record I’m talking about death, and not fearing it, but embracing it as part of the life cycle,” Mun says. The songs on “0000+0000” speak of the need to transcend existing socioeconomic structures to “make way for new things.” In standout tracks “Fake Blood” and “Wednesday’s Child,” lyrics about political crimes, rampaging corporate culture and generational trauma become compelling testaments to the album’s overarching theme: America’s decline as a world power. “Part of what this record is sort of alluding to is that there are truths about who we are as Americans … and about the world that we’re living in, that are unavoidable truths,” Mun says. “You can talk your way around climate change all you want, but it’s unavoidable.”
While advocating for change, the songs on “0000+0000” are not just protest songs.
“Much of Ìfé’s music is prayer, like it’s actual Yoruba prayer,” explains Mun. “To me, all music is really prayer, because prayer is essentially intention vocalized and pushed out. … And so whether they [the audience] understand the words in your room or not, they’re feeling the intention, because it’s there. And we’re putting it into the music.”
Mun’s artistic expression is intrinsically connected to his religious practice. In such tracks as “Prayer for Shangó” and “Closing Prayer,” batá rhythms meet auto-tuned vocals, and musical folklore meets spiritual worship, creating an otherworldly atmosphere where every drum stroke, synth cue and calling builds and reaches spectacular heights.
Expanding the group’s repertoire to incorporate dance hall, trap and soul music, Mun aims to create a live experience in which everyone, regardless of spiritual practice (or lack thereof), will feel welcome. “When you’re dancing to the music that you love, you’re celebrating on a spiritual level, you can’t explain what you’re doing,” Mun says. “You look for the words, but your heart and soul feels.”
Respectful of other people’s beliefs, Mun describes Ìfé as “a house that has many different entrances.” In his music, Mun hopes that new listeners can find a common ground in such ideas as love, forgiveness and intellectual expansion. “So again,” says Mun, “can you participate? Yeah, you’ve been participating! And definitely, like, get in here, you know?”
With DJ Natty Boom on Friday at 8 p.m. at Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $20-$25. Proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test taken with 48 hours of the show is required for entry.