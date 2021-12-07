“Being from Texas, being queer, I always want to play rooms that people see themselves in,” Jacq says. “Rooms where the music and the respect for everyone around you is the priority — and I do feel like covid has equalized a lot of rooms in that way. Everyone’s a little gentler with each other now.”
Jacq grew up in the Dallas area listening to the brawny rhymes of Texas rap legends UGK, the molten mixes of Houston’s DJ Screw and “lots of country music” before eventually relocating to D.C. and finding work as a sound engineer. In 2013, when an acquaintance was searching for someone to DJ an upcoming event, “I said, ‘Oh, I DJ’ — which was a lie,” Jacq says. “So I taught myself how to DJ in a month and I played the worst set of my life. But the rush! I was like, ‘Oh, I love this.’ ”
The biggest part of that rush: Bringing people together to dance to different sounds. “I love when people leave a room I’ve played and are like, ‘Whoa, I really loved that,’ and they can’t say why,” Jacq says. “It’s not because they heard this one techno banger that’s their favorite. It’s because they felt the room.”
So how does the room feel during a Jacq Jill set post-quarantine? “I’m not going full-mellow,” Jacq says. “We’re still moving. But my brain is open to go where the crowd is. I always want to meet people where they’re at.”
