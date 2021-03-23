“Biochemically, I be the best in the vicinity,” he declares a few lines later on that aforementioned track — “Not Ever,” a song that samples a hefty Neil Young riff — connecting his creative longevity to his physical being. Music “is brain function, so I see it as a biological trait,” Japreme says, strolling slow through the streets where he grew up. “I don’t foresee me stopping writing or rhyming because I’m always thinking.”

It’s hard for him to remember his brain working any other way. Having spent his early childhood between New York and D.C., his family moved to the District for good in 1980 when Japreme was 10 years old. In March 1984, after hearing Run-DMC’s “Rock Box” for the first time, he knew what he wanted to do with his life. “The Fat Boys came out a couple months later, so we all started beatboxing,” he says. By 1986, he was writing lyrics. In 1987, he learned to mix and scratch records. By 1989, he’d gotten his hands on a sampler. He was experiencing the evolution of hip-hop in real time — which wasn’t always easy in D.C. “Go-go bands used to play Kool Moe Dee songs, but nobody here claimed rap music back then,” Japreme says. “It was always ‘that bama New York stuff.’ ”

His first rap group, the International Party Blasters, formed in the halls of Roosevelt High School. His next group, Actual Facts, released a gritty, charismatic EP in 1993 titled “Super Brothers.” Not long after that, Japreme had joined the Seers, a career-minded rap troupe that seemed poised for a national break. Then everything came to a sudden halt. His involvement in a shooting landed him in prison for 14 years.

“But I never stopped writing,” Japreme says. Cultivating his lyricism while serving his sentence, his idea was to pick up his music where he’d left it — something that turned out to be easier said than done. “When I was released [in 2009], I couldn’t find the beat,” Japreme says. “It was a struggle to find the pocket and I was in denial. Someone told me that when you come out, you have to get your rhythm back all over again. I was like, ‘Naw,’ but that’s exactly what happened.”

Slowly reestablishing the rhythm of his rhymes wasn’t unlike reestablishing the rhythms of his life, but by 2015, he seemed to have fully reset his clock, having formed a loyal partnership with producer John Banes, an old friend with simpatico boom-bap sensibilities. Together, the duo got in the habit of releasing new music every summer and winter, marking the changing seasons, charting their progress. “When things fall apart,” Japreme says, “we find ways to put it back together.”

Is that still happening in his music? Is the patient, persistent, stocktaking act of rapping itself still helping him reassemble his life? “Yeah, in a way,” Japreme says. “It’s like therapy. As long as I can think and write, I will rhyme.”