“From the beginning of our careers,” Marielle points out, “we have always wanted new music in the repertoire. Our first album was with Messiaen; then we did Berio and Boulez, but I also love Schumann so much. Everything we play we should love. If we don’t, there’s no chance the people listening will love it. And I love the development from the second movement to the third movement in Bryce’s concerto. The pleasure is different from Schumann but just as strong.”