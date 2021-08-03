These were all risks worth taking. Chintha and Haugh returned to dry land with “Whistling Girl,” a mesmerizing nine-minute composition made of warped drones and disorienting splish-splash so intimate and intense, it transports your ears somewhere else entirely. And there’s more where that came from. Lazuli’s forthcoming album promises to feel both immersive and transportive — one song streaming on Bandcamp evokes an alien inferno — by approaching sound as an extreme, primal, physical sensation.
“There’s something really sublime about listening to something that feels more psychological, like [Miles Davis’s] ‘Kind of Blue,’ or a pop song that’s really beautiful,” Haugh says. “But within myself, and with Sam, too, we both have to express our inherent selves. Everyone is dealing with the trauma of existence and we’re just not able to create a type of music that can do anything other than contact these fears.”
So yes, this is severe music with metaphysical ambitions, but in an age of mounting climate catastrophe and roiling social turbulence, it also sounds something like realism. “There’s so much chaos that’s happening right now,” Haugh says. “I would rather relate to it than escape from it.”
Show: With Crazy Doberman and Model Home on Aug. 7 at Rhizome. rhizomedc.org. Show starts at 6 p.m. $10-$20.
