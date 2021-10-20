Nearly every one of Arlo Parks’s up-tempo songs can devastate you. But Parks’s gift is making them sound like they’re being sung only to you in the quiet corner of a crowded party. The 21-year-old Brit possesses a lovely, hushed lilt — while it can be heartbreaking at times, there’s a dash of nyah-nyah that means even though some of these emotions will always eat at her, she’s continuing onward. This year’s “Collapsed in Sunbeams” bottles up the angst, yearning and pitfalls of the modern age: the messages you wish you could have back (or went ahead and sent in defiance) and the overwhelming unease of “were the decks always stacked against us?” But Parks finds that the answers don’t only have to come from within her own head, but through the help of loved ones. Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. Sold out.