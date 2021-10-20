Morta Skuld
For 30 years, Morta Skuld has thrashed and mangled the bounds of death metal. The Milwaukee quartet’s 1993 “Dying Remains’’ still stands as a cult touchpoint for all the gnarly guitar riffs and sensory doom that metalheads crave. The band was dormant for two decades starting in the late 1990s before reemerging in 2017. Their latest, 2020’s “Suffer for Nothing,” is a sharp throwback to what made them an influence for the long-haired outcasts of metal troupes to come. Eric House’s drums are itching to burst from your speakers and frontman David Gregor’s groans still seem ladled from the sludgy cauldron of his soul. But his aim at the darkness of society sounds as clear as ever. Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Atlas Brew Works, 2052 West Virginia Ave. NE. atlasbrewworks.com. $12-$15.
Yves Tumor
Prince carved out a legacy on the idea that rock-and-roll can, nay, should be loud, lusty and fun. There might be only one current artist who isn’t scared of provoking the same feelings: Yves Tumor. Tumor (real name: Sean Bowie) reaches this higher plane on their 2020 album “Heaven to a Tortured Mind,” blending sultry, screeching guitar riffs with aching howls begging you to listen closer and closer. “Kerosene!” — a duet with singer Diana Gordon — puts you into a psychedelic trance about the desire and sacrifice it takes to hold someone as tight as possible — and worrying about the wreckage of it all later. Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. Sold out.
Arlo Parks
Nearly every one of Arlo Parks’s up-tempo songs can devastate you. But Parks’s gift is making them sound like they’re being sung only to you in the quiet corner of a crowded party. The 21-year-old Brit possesses a lovely, hushed lilt — while it can be heartbreaking at times, there’s a dash of nyah-nyah that means even though some of these emotions will always eat at her, she’s continuing onward. This year’s “Collapsed in Sunbeams” bottles up the angst, yearning and pitfalls of the modern age: the messages you wish you could have back (or went ahead and sent in defiance) and the overwhelming unease of “were the decks always stacked against us?” But Parks finds that the answers don’t only have to come from within her own head, but through the help of loved ones. Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. Sold out.
Quicksand
Quicksand was the story of hardcore bands in a nutshell: Burn bright, burn fast. Their early-1990s releases “Slip” and “Manic Compression” were instant revelations that spewed with righteous anger. But as it goes with 20-somethings who struggle to articulate their feelings, Quicksand became too combustible and broke up. It would be 22 years (and one shooed-away bandmate) before the New York group reemerged with new music. The return albums — 2017’s “Interiors” and August’s “Distant Populations” — aren’t cash-grab attempts at reclaiming slipped-away fame. The trio can still pummel you with the help of Sergio Vega’s basslines, but they feel more at ease piecing together the rage and fury that once tore them apart. Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $27-$30.
Note: Proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test is required for admittance to these shows. Check venue websites for specifics.
