Mija is a DJ, singer, songwriter and fashion designer — but musically, the 27-year-old is bound by no labels. Her clothing line, “Made by Mija,” sells graphic T-shirts adorned with cartoon “RIP genre” gravestones. Her current ethos comes from not knowing where her career would take her and being open to that. She started DJing in the Arizona EDM scene which led her to producing her own exhilarating dance music in Los Angeles. “I didn’t know what I wanted,” Mija says. “So I had to build a brand where that was okay.”

Her new album, “Desert Trash,” is still packed with those EDM textures that she originally found comfort in, but the music’s subdued production demonstrates a shift. “I wanted to be able to write full songs start to finish just with, like, one instrument,” Mija says, and “then kind of build out all of the special ear candies and musical things around it.” The haunting title track features a simple guitar riff that quietly hums over a lethargic drum beat. But Mija’s wistful soprano voice is the star, with hints of sadness hidden in her long vowels. Bare but beautiful, the song is inspired by Phoenix, the desert city where she grew up.

Mija’s EDM roots still glow on certain songs. On “Most Beautiful Song in the World,” her vocals don’t make an appearance at all. Instead, her whimsical production transports you to the middle of an evergreen forest, complete with birdlike whistles. While the song may not fully earn its title, its eccentricity is charming. On the other hand, during “The Connection is Delayed,” Mija’s manipulated vocals sound scattered and robotic, fully embodying the spirit of her subject.

But when Mija blends her EDM foundation with stripped down indie-pop sensibilities, she isn’t defying the idea of for the sake of it. She’s offering a more precise sense of her life. “I wanted those sounds to exist,” she says of her electronic influences, “but I wanted them to have their time and their place. I wanted my story to consume the rest of it.”

Show: Friday at 7 p.m. at U Street Music Hall, 1115 U St. NW. ustreetmusichall.com. $15-$20.