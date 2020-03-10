Her new album, “Desert Trash,” is still packed with those EDM textures that she originally found comfort in, but the music’s subdued production demonstrates a shift. “I wanted to be able to write full songs start to finish just with, like, one instrument,” Mija says, and “then kind of build out all of the special ear candies and musical things around it.” The haunting title track features a simple guitar riff that quietly hums over a lethargic drum beat. But Mija’s wistful soprano voice is the star, with hints of sadness hidden in her long vowels. Bare but beautiful, the song is inspired by Phoenix, the desert city where she grew up.
Mija’s EDM roots still glow on certain songs. On “Most Beautiful Song in the World,” her vocals don’t make an appearance at all. Instead, her whimsical production transports you to the middle of an evergreen forest, complete with birdlike whistles. While the song may not fully earn its title, its eccentricity is charming. On the other hand, during “The Connection is Delayed,” Mija’s manipulated vocals sound scattered and robotic, fully embodying the spirit of her subject.
But when Mija blends her EDM foundation with stripped down indie-pop sensibilities, she isn’t defying the idea of for the sake of it. She’s offering a more precise sense of her life. “I wanted those sounds to exist,” she says of her electronic influences, “but I wanted them to have their time and their place. I wanted my story to consume the rest of it.”
Show: Friday at 7 p.m. at U Street Music Hall, 1115 U St. NW. ustreetmusichall.com. $15-$20.