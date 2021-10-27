Emmit Fenn
Emmit Fenn’s debut album “Far From Here,” released in April 2021, opens with beautifully solemn strings that gradually grow into almost joyful music before abruptly stopping. Then, in comes Fenn’s emotional vocals, each line starting in the crack of his voice. “Well I hope you’re fine now/wherever you are,” he wonders in the chorus, his voice echoing as piano keys dramatically loop. Fenn isn’t new to this — he’s been creating music since he was 12 and even produced for pop superstar Billie Eilish. That’s obvious on this album, which uses live instrumentation unsparingly and in all the right places. The drums on “Edge of the Dark” feel like they crawl into the back of your ears as Fenn sings, “wait on the edge of the dark, can’t get enough, sitting here watching you.” On “Where I Went Wrong,” as glossy bells ring and sulky drums play, Fenn is even more introspective, singing about finding closure from a relationship without knowing all the answers. “Cause now you say it was all my fault,” Fenn sings, “I’m just glad I moved on.” Monday at 8 p.m. at Union Stage,
740 Water St. SW.
unionstage.com. $20-$35.
Medium Build
The 2020 single “Good at Being Lonely” by Medium Build shouldn’t be judged by its somber title. Relaxed drums and a jazzy guitar playing while singer Nick Carpenter croons about the monotony of the pandemic and missing an ex makes for a groovy song. The band, based in Anchorage, makes pop music that isn’t fussy. Carpenter’s talent for relatable and crafty lyrics is undeniable, as heard on Medium Build’s last album ‘Wild,” released in 2019. On “Bigger Than We Were,” Carpenter ponders during the chorus, “Why do we have to be something bigger than we were yesterday? Why do we have to be always getting better in every way?” With lyrics like that, plus Carpenter’s layered vocals and exasperated delivery, the song encapsulates the dread of the hyper positivity on social media. The album surprises with moody, R&B inspired tracks such as “Give it Like You Used To,” where Carpenter is begging a lover for some consistency. And the irresistible ‘I Love Cherry” puts Carpenter’s higher register and belting abilities center stage as he tells the story of a schoolboy crush. Medium Build’s latest single, “Rabbit,” released in April 2021, features hypnotic strings, more unpretentious drums and soft notes from a flute and lyrics like, “waiting for something to happen, waiting for a beautiful human to crush me and send me away” — Carpenter’s stinging pen on display again. Tuesday at 8 p.m. at DC9,
1940 Ninth St. NW. dc9.club. $13-$15.
Carmen Canedo
Singer-songwriter Carmen Canedo, a senior at American University, has already released two albums in two years. Her steady and intimate guitar strumming and unassuming vocals are the perfect canvas for her poignant lyrics. On her 2018 album “Wheels are Turning,” songs like “Next Time Around,” lean into folk traditions, with her guitar taking center stage as she sings the promise, “Spin your records, I’ll leave in the morning, spin your records tonight.” On her 2020 project, “Know it All,” Cardeno’s writing is even stronger. The haunting opening track, “Morrow,” has her lament, “waving, waving from the roof, the roof/I cannot escape this feeling of youth,” describing the overwhelming instability of being in your early 20s. The unsteadiness of youth is a theme throughout the album, including on the song “Vectors,” where Canedo comes to a conclusion about it: She sings, “I am no greater than the air I breathe … took a while to see, but I see.” It’s exciting to think about how her insights on life will continue to mature, along with her talent. Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. at the Pocket at 7 Drum City, 1508 North Capitol St. NW. thepocketdc.com. $12-$15.
Note: Proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test is required for admittance to these shows. Check venue websites for specifics.