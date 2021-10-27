The 2020 single “Good at Being Lonely” by Medium Build shouldn’t be judged by its somber title. Relaxed drums and a jazzy guitar playing while singer Nick Carpenter croons about the monotony of the pandemic and missing an ex makes for a groovy song. The band, based in Anchorage, makes pop music that isn’t fussy. Carpenter’s talent for relatable and crafty lyrics is undeniable, as heard on Medium Build’s last album ‘Wild,” released in 2019. On “Bigger Than We Were,” Carpenter ponders during the chorus, “Why do we have to be something bigger than we were yesterday? Why do we have to be always getting better in every way?” With lyrics like that, plus Carpenter’s layered vocals and exasperated delivery, the song encapsulates the dread of the hyper positivity on social media. The album surprises with moody, R&B inspired tracks such as “Give it Like You Used To,” where Carpenter is begging a lover for some consistency. And the irresistible ‘I Love Cherry” puts Carpenter’s higher register and belting abilities center stage as he tells the story of a schoolboy crush. Medium Build’s latest single, “Rabbit,” released in April 2021, features hypnotic strings, more unpretentious drums and soft notes from a flute and lyrics like, “waiting for something to happen, waiting for a beautiful human to crush me and send me away” — Carpenter’s stinging pen on display again. Tuesday at 8 p.m. at DC9,

1940 Ninth St. NW. dc9.club. $13-$15.