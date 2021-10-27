This also goes for the other members of the band who have deeper rock roots. Outerloop came together in fall 2018, when guitarist Don Potter, formerly of local rock projects such as Fire and the Wheel, posted a call out on Facebook to start a new band. One person who responded was drummer Patrick Gough, who previously played in math-rock trio Imperial China and the Nazca Lines with bassist Mike Larmoyeux.
“Patrick said specifically he wanted to start something high energy and sort of loud — ‘kick your teeth in’ was the exact phraseology,” says Potter. “2018 was a time where I felt a lot of personal anger and wanted to get that out in a cathartic way through music.”
Larmoyeux joined soon after, and the trio began writing off-kilter, angular songs together before Estrada, who was a jazz student at George Mason University at the time, joined the fold in fall 2019 after seeing Potter’s Craigslist ad. Once covid-19 hit, the band went full speed ahead with writing songs and recorded 18 in just five days at Baltimore recording studio Magpie Cage with famed producer and engineer J. Robbins (of Jawbox fame).
One of the first songs to come out of the gate was “El Control,” written in Spanish by Estrada during a time when former Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rosselló resigned in 2019 following massive protests over corruption, government dysfunction and economic turmoil.
“In terms of the lyrical process, I was really picturing myself in this world where these independent thinkers in Puerto Rico and people who would proactively speak against the American government were getting thrown into prisons,” says Estrada, who was born in Puerto Rico. “The conditions were horrendous, and you don’t read that kind of stuff and come out unaffected.”
But despite the grave subject matter, Estrada wants listeners to walk away feeling inspired, not dejected.
“I hope that my music inspires hope over just earth-shattering despair,” she says. “But at the same time it’s very little known history, so every time I talk about it, I feel really passionately about it.”
With Railgun and Courage Mother on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Pocket at 7 Drum City, 1508 North Capitol St. NW. thepocketdc.com. $10-$15. Proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test taken with 72 hours of the performance is required for entry.