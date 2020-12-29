Mannywellz

Mannywellz relocated to Bowie from Nigeria as a young child, but the afrobeats-infused R&B he makes is still indicative of his home country. In the fall, the singer and producer released “Mirage,” a seven-track EP that explores the different stages of love and lust: the initial chase, the euphoric sensation of being deeply into someone, the feeling of being in over your head. Those intricate tales of romance and a smooth singing voice that masterfully reflects those feelings has garnered Mannywellz fans in countries on two different sides of the globe.

Deetranada

At just 19 years old, Baltimore’s Deetranada exhibits a fluidity and dexterity in her raps that many of her peers well into their 20s don’t possess. That’s probably because despite her age, she’s been putting years into her craft, first making a name for herself in the city when she was barely in high school. There’s an argument to be made that’s she is the most well-known rapper from Baltimore because of her appearance on Lifetime’s “The Rap Game” in 2017. On that show — and since — her deep, resonant voice and package of flows have been cutting through beats with little mercy. But on the national hip-hop stage, she’s still trying to solidify her spot during a time when women in the genre are experiencing more visibility than ever. Deetranada didn’t drop any new projects in 2020, but she made a mark with a handful of loose tracks, each one more fiery than the previous. Her track “19,” on which she rhymes relentlessly about how none of her adversaries are on her level, found itself on NPR’s roundup of standout rap tracks from women in 2020.

Shalom Dubas

Prince George’s County-based Shalom Dubas quietly released two of the DMV’s strongest projects of 2020 in the soul music space. The EPs “Mint, Green” and “Deep, Blue” showcased the singer’s silky smooth melodies, slick raps and striking songwriting ability. Both projects are impressive in the way that they combine elements of folk and poetry-tinged soul that you might hear at the open mic night at a local cafe. She has songs about the passion of new love, getting her life on the right track and wanting to experience something new romantically. There’s a calm to her voice that comforts you even if you’re not zeroing in on the lyrical contents of her music.

NO Savage

Southeast D.C.’s NO Savage may be young, but his skill set isn’t an unfamiliar one for those who are up to speed with what’s been going on in the DMV rap scene the past three years or so. Savage’s music deals with what goes on in the District’s streets, specifically in his quadrant. And he describes this world with one of the city’s more commanding voices: It’s gravelly, but the projection of his delivery never gets lost in the production. The way that Savage raps — direct, sparse on metaphors and often so relentless that it doesn’t feel like he should be able to still catch a breath — is what makes him a force to be reckoned with nationally, with the majority of his YouTube views being around the seven-figure mark. This year, he was quiet on releasing projects but loose tracks like “Champion,” “Reaper” and a feature on Shy Glizzy’s Young Jefe 3 tape, it looks like NO Savage will soon be a name that resonates far beyond the DMV region.

Zadia