What did she mean by that? “I’ve been thinking about modalities of energy a lot,” Hughes explained a few days later at Rhizome where she had just given a casually sublime performance with Janel Leppin’s Ensemble Volcanic Ash. “I’m aware that I’m channeling different energy, or spirits, and I don’t know what they are. … So that improvisation I posted, it’s like I let that energy take over me. I’m not claiming it as my own.”
Sounds mystical, but maybe it isn’t so out of the ordinary. Like our everyday lives, musical improvisation is a game of decisions, including the decision to not decide. When we surrender our will to chance — to intuition, instinct, fate, spirits, whatever you want to call it — we’re shushing the adjudicators inside our heads and allowing our lives to become more music-like, the same way Hughes’s music feels lifelike. “I’m trying to not be so judgmental, almost like a mockingbird,” she says. “I’m letting myself take on different voices and not be so constricted by being like, ‘This is my voice!’ or ‘I’m not being authentic!’ ”
After exploring her own voice across two contemplative albums as a bandleader — 2018’s “Coy Fish” and 2019’s “The Drag” — Hughes sounds invigorated by the idea of getting outside of herself as a soloist. “I think I’m probably going to challenge myself by trying to keep it in a very highly energetic place, almost like I’m running a marathon,” she says of her upcoming show at Rhizome. “I’m so used to the energy sitting in a calmer, serene place, but that’s not where I’m at in my life. I want to be able to express where I actually am.”
Performing solo with Okapi and Requiem on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. at Rhizome, 6950 Maple St. NW. rhizomedc.org. $5-$20.
