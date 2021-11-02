JP Saxe’s “If the World was Ending” slunk into our psyches with its catchy hook imploring an anonymous loved one to stay with us, please. The irresistible song has been used as the backdrop to heart wrenching TikTok videos, from dogs reuniting with their human partners to discussions about mental health, its emotional plea universal and wide-reaching (not to mention he’s accompanied on the track by his real life partner, Julia Michaels). Saxe specializes in this kind of feel good, remarkably cheesy but always sincere pop music. On the singer-songwriter’s debut album, “Dangerous Levels of Introspection,” he sings about how he loves, how he thinks, every feeling dotted with honesty. With country music singer Maren Morris on “Line By Line,” the pair sing what they can’t always say: “Love too big for a love song, if I tried to sum it up, I know I’d get it wrong. … So I just take you line by line.” In an interview with People magazine, Saxe said his goal is to make music that feels like a “best friend telling you about some really personal part of your life.” So when Saxe begs us to come over if the world is ending, how could we say no? Sunday at 8 p.m. at Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW. thelincolndc.com. $26.