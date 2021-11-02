JP Saxe
JP Saxe’s “If the World was Ending” slunk into our psyches with its catchy hook imploring an anonymous loved one to stay with us, please. The irresistible song has been used as the backdrop to heart wrenching TikTok videos, from dogs reuniting with their human partners to discussions about mental health, its emotional plea universal and wide-reaching (not to mention he’s accompanied on the track by his real life partner, Julia Michaels). Saxe specializes in this kind of feel good, remarkably cheesy but always sincere pop music. On the singer-songwriter’s debut album, “Dangerous Levels of Introspection,” he sings about how he loves, how he thinks, every feeling dotted with honesty. With country music singer Maren Morris on “Line By Line,” the pair sing what they can’t always say: “Love too big for a love song, if I tried to sum it up, I know I’d get it wrong. … So I just take you line by line.” In an interview with People magazine, Saxe said his goal is to make music that feels like a “best friend telling you about some really personal part of your life.” So when Saxe begs us to come over if the world is ending, how could we say no? Sunday at 8 p.m. at Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW. thelincolndc.com. $26.
Spill Tab
Claire Chicha and David Marinelli are the pair behind Spill Tab, with Chicha as the taking charge with her soothing, rounded vocals and Marinelli steering the production. Spill Tab is more than your run-of-the-mill bedroom pop act, though: Chicha’s quiet voice slices through dreamy, electro-dance ready introspections. Fusing R&B sounds with electro-pop production throws songs into a softer focus, and her vocals are often layered over the thrum of a steady bass or drum as she whispers about the inner dimensions and complexity of love and adolescence. Songs are often sung in French (Chicha is French Korean) and if you don’t know the language, the effect is otherworldly, almost cinematic. On “Calvaire,” Chicha sings, “T’es ma misère, c’est le monde a l’envers, t’es mon enfer, ’vec tes commentaires,” which translates to “You’re my misery, my world inverted, you’re my hell with your observations.” Spill Tab is unmatched in serving up satisfyingly sweet songs with a razor at its center. Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. $16-$30.
Abe the Kid
The New York City-born artist mashes together R&B, hip-hop with pop ballad bridges. He then takes any expectation a listener might have and drives them off a cliff.Abe the Kid is a live performer through and through, often performing songs that are exclusively heard in concert. Want that song you really liked? You might not find it online. On “Thinkin’ Bout Mua?” Abe talks about a romantic encounter in real time, locking eyes with a crush with a frantic repetition of “eye contact, eye contact, eye contact, we just made eye contact.” Later, he fluidly transitions into a smooth, confident pick up line, asking, “Excuse me, miss, I saw you from across the room … just saw you and wanted to know if you see me.” The song is off his 2019 album “Dirty Skin,” which is full of snapshot moments of love, longing and self-reflection, each song its own world of unexpected sounds, from a pumping electronic drum or surprising, warped background vocals. If you think Abe the Kid sounds like one thing, he’ll be sure to prove you wrong. Thursday at 7 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrd.com. $10.
Note: Proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test is required for admittance to these shows. Check venue websites for specifics.