Those stylings tend to balance industrial-grade rhythms with dreamlike melodies. By synthesizing an array of influences — Sudanese music, classical music, Celtic folk songs and R&B balladry — her lyrics narrate a quest to make the unconscious conscious. Over the sultry, pulsating loops of “Black Vivaldi Sonata,” Archives tempers the dreamy atmosphere with a confrontational tone. “I don’t care if we start a war in heaven,” she croons with surprising defiance. “Who really needs to be rescued?”
She clearly isn’t afraid to follow her music into life’s liminal spaces. Over the upbeat tempo of “Limitless,” she sings about life’s uncertain, in-between spaces with assurance: “It’s okay to be afraid / Feeling stuck, unlucky, okay.” On “House of Open Tuning II,” she leads a 39-second guided meditation with little more than her trusty violin and the sound of her own calculated breaths.
For all of the ambiguity in her music, the images conjured in her lyrics often feel refined. “The imagery usually comes before the songs,” Archives says. “It’s a fluid process and often times comes along while I’m making the music.” In the end, that music feels evocative and honest. As she sings on “Pelicans in the Summer,” a song that compares a dizzying love to flight: “I never lied.”
Show: March 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. $15.