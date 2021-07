For the band itself, that flame burned warmly and easily — in part because “we had the best practice space ever,” says Catherine Ferrando, gesturing toward the club’s main stage, the spot where the Owners wrote all their songs, recorded their demo and live-streamed their first performance at the Black Cat’s 27th anniversary celebration in February. On top of that, the band also volunteered to be lab rats as audio technicians upgraded the club’s sound system during the pandemic closure. Very quickly, the lines between rehearsal, recording session, soundcheck and performance began to evaporate in a prolonged act of rock-and-roll symbiosis: The band took care of the room and the room took care of the band.