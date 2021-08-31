“It was a welcome break,” the 69-year-old musician says. “The first thing I did was write a book. Then I realized I had this huge collection of live recordings I’d never listened to. After many shows, the sound man would hand me a tape or a CD at the end of the night. Usually it would get thrown in a drawer and neglected for decades. I started to think, ‘What is my legacy? What do I consider my best work? What do I want to boil it down to?’ I knew what my best songs were, so I went looking through the piles for good live versions of those.”
The oldest performances on the compilation are two songs from 1976, when James Cotton, the legendary harmonica player from the Muddy Waters Band, sat in with Principato’s band Powerhouse at a club in Massachusetts. The most recent is the Principato composition, “Robert Johnson Told Me So,” as played by the Masters of the Telecaster — the trio of Principato, Jim Weider and G.E. Smith — at City Winery in the District in 2019.
In between are collaborations with such roots-music legends as Geoff Muldaur, Lonnie Mack, Sonny Landreth and Buddy Emmons. The bulk of the set, though, finds Principato leading his own bands at shows in Italy, Switzerland, Maine and Maryland. His legacy, it seems, is a guitar sound that doesn’t emphasize speed and flash as much as it does melody and feeling. And he credits that to a transformative experience in 1969, when blues guitarist B.B. King played nine shows in three nights at the old Cellar Door club in Georgetown.
“There was a table for two where the corner of the stage thrust out into the audience, and I was at that table for all nine [shows],” he says. “I was so close I could have unplugged his guitar. I was a teenager [who had] been trying to master the mechanical aspects of the guitar, but this was the first time I realized the importance of the emotional side of playing. It changed my life. That’s why I included those two songs from Italy on ‘50 Years Live,’ the one written by B.B. and the one I wrote about B.B.”
Principato tells this story in more detail in the first chapter of his memoir, published this past year, “They Tell Me I Had a Good Time!” Other chapters describe his encounters with the likes of Frank Zappa, Wilson Pickett, Dr. John, Jeff Beck and Joe Pass. The book comes with a 17-track CD that features such D.C. music giants as Danny Gatton, Pete Kennedy, Big Joe Maher and Tommy Lepson. Though he began his career in bands that covered a lot of blues, jazz and New Orleans chestnuts, Principato’s own songwriting became more important to him.
“I’d had some personal things I wanted to express,” Principato explains over the phone from Falls Church, where he still lives. “A lot of the time it was about lost love, then it was about losing my parents. I became itchy to tell my own story my own way. I realized it was easier for me to sing my own songs rather than other people’s.”
On Nov. 5, Principato will release another anthology, “Down the Road,” this time devoted to his studio recordings, with one disc featuring vocal numbers and guitar instrumentals on the other. No new live shows are scheduled at this time, because the guitarist is still being very careful about the coronavirus. But he’s using this opportunity to document what he’s accomplished over a long career.
“One challenge I’ve faced over my career,” he says, “is how difficult it is to show people who have already formed an opinion of me early on that I was still developing as a singer, songwriter and guitarist. Hopefully the book and these two anthologies will make that clear.”