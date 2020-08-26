Here are some of the most notable recordings to emerge from our part of the planet in recent weeks.

Daniel Barbiero, "Electronic Remediations for Double Bass"

Having long committed himself to pushing the boundaries of the double bass, Barbiero submits a five-minute improvisation to a handful of local soundscapers for remixing to see what else might be possible. Jeff Surak makes the music sparkle like wet tiles. Amptext makes it growl like a hungry animal. Geoff Wilt makes it tremble, chime and disappear.

Carmen Canedo, "Know It All"

On her outstanding second album, this 21-year-old American University student sings indie-folk-pop-whatever songs that, despite the self-deprecating album title, communicate heavy self-knowledge. “Face to face with a woman I fear,” Canedo sings, presumably into a mirror. “She tells me lies I should hear.” Is recorded sound a sort of mirror image for the ears? Canedo knows the contours of her own voice well. You’ll want to get to know them, too.

Mary Chapin Carpenter, "The Dirt and the Stars"

The Virginia country music legend is taking stock on this unhurried recording, communicating earned wisdom through plain-spoken lyrics, but also through her tempos, which move slowly without weariness or sentimentality. “Walk with me and hold my hand,” she sings, refusing to rush, weaving both tactics into one. “There’s so much we don’t understand.”

Matthew Cha, "Hot Summer"

Unless D.C. hosts a secret underground of musicians decorating K-pop-inspired dance tracks with saxophone blurts reincarnated from ’80s movie soundtracks, it’s safe to say that no one in the city is making music quite like Cha, a Seoul native who lives in the District. The best song here, parenthetically titled “It’z Not Me,” toggles between English and Korean lyrics, with everything hustling along at the pace of Sheila E’s “A Love Bizarre.” Feel-good music always feels better when it feels weird.

Jeff Cosgrove, "History Gets Ahead of the Story"

On his latest, the Maryland jazz drummer recruits organist John Medeski (of Medeski, Martin and Wood fame) and saxophonist-flutist Jeff Lederer to focus on the compositions of pathfinding bassist William Parker. Notice a particular instrument missing from that lineup? You won’t. These three fill the air with cooperative vitality, Cosgrove keeping time in the truest sense. Instead of ticking away like a clock, he’s a presence: quiet and certain.

Den-Mate, "Hypnagogia"

As Den-Mate, singer-songwriter Jules Hale named her new “Hypnagogia” EP after the hallucinatory state that our brains experience as we drift from wakefulness to dreamland — and her wide-armed embrace of synthesizers play a metaphorical role in that proposition, generating unreal sounds that shake real air. “Wake up,” Hale sings from inside a bad dream. “Take deep breaths. Life can be good if you give it a try.”

Djoser, "Secret Greeting"

The District producer’s terrific new EP offers four smart variations on a simple polyrhythmic strategy: Push the brittle, clattering percussion way up high; sink the plush, pillowy bass deep down low. The space in between is for dancing.

Glia, "Concentrics Six"

The digital liner notes say this young Virginia producer is “focused on rhythmic perception/deception,” which hints at an excellent definition of rhythm itself: A beat is something that orients and disorients, making us feel time while helping us escape it. And while the fantastic electronic compositions on “Concentrics Six” can feel airy and abstract, they still have a centripetal rigor that prevents them from floating away to the margins — which makes the fact that Glia lives and works in Centreville as poetic as it is surprising.

JG Riff, "Don't Call Me Sonny (Deluxe)"

This is the fifth album that the rising D.C. rapper has dropped in 2020, and it opens with “Back and Better 2,” a sequel anthem that posits Riff’s self-improvement as an exponentially upward endeavor. He knows how to defeat gravity in rhyme, too, floating grim threats on weightless melodies.

Lil Xelly and Sparkheem, "Xxrtified 2"

What’s “going on in they heads?” Xelly wonders about the wannabes on this teeming new album with DMV super-producer Sparkheem. As for what’s going on inside Xelly’s head, there’s no need to wonder. Across 20 tracks, the Rockville rapper overloads Sparkheem’s signature beats (eerie, spacious) with everything he’s got (rowdy alliteration, splashy tough-talk) until the music feels claustrophobic enough for Xelly to ask another question: “Back to the wall, who’s there for me?”

Msanii, "Can You Dig It?"

The Maryland singer-rapper applies a breezy, upbeat approach to most of the tunes on his latest EP, but he’s especially magnetic during the U-turned vibe of “Too High,” blowing off steam from the psychic isolation of the workaday world: “Clocking in a 9-to-5, stressing ’cause I hate this place, talking to myself ’cause that’s the only one who can relate.”

Pig Destroyer, "The Octogonal Stairway"

It’s probably wrong to approach this music as a test of strength, but if you’re feeling fragile in these soul-annihilating times, approach the hybridized grindcore of Pig Destroyer with caution. On a new EP, the Virginia fivesome repeatedly burnish their rep as ante-uppers by playing something obscenely fast and noisy, then following it with something faster and noisier. Precision is still the band’s signature, though. This music never goes completely over the edge. You might.

Sneaks, "Happy Birthday"

“Scorpio On Your Side,” the nucleus of the new Sneaks album, is a pithy dance floor killer in which solitary Sneak Eva Moolchan describes a star-crossed romance in transactional android language. “Thank you for your time,” she sings, then dodges the easy rhyme. “You gave your heart and I gave mine back.” It’s the essence of Sneaks: awkward, mysterious, cool.

Teething Veils, "Canopy of Crimson"

If the latest from this self-described chamber-folk outfit feels funereal, it isn’t just because bandleader Greg Svitil sings like a eulogist, or because Hannah Burris knows how to make her viola weep. It’s because funerals allow emotions to be purged and smothered, making time feel stranger than slow.

Uptown, USA, "Save the Kids"

District rappers Nate G and USA Hadi exude big charisma on this loose, boom-bap-ish album, rhyming with a lightness that feels fresh and alert. For a glimpse of the duo’s lyrical flexibility and emotional breadth, check out how the titular hook of “Magnificent Feeling” comes with a sobering rejoinder: “Even through the pain.”

Yin Yang, "Perspectives"

This D.C. native — who recently returned home after graduating from Morehouse College — raps in a heavily Auto-Tuned slurry that feels moody and stylish, an approach he surely soaked up during his years in Atlanta. “I see everything in black and white,” Yin Yang raps, tacitly explaining his stage name while melting his words into melodic goo.