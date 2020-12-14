“No, I’ve definitely had the existential crisis of ‘Why am I making this?’’ Ryland says on a sunny December afternoon during an unrelenting pandemic that continues to make the city’s nightlife feel like a shrinking memory. That said, you won’t hear any panicked energies on Ryland’s two recent EPs: his self-released “Acting Careless” and “Stealth Mode” on the 1432 R label. Instead, these new tracks pry open the gap between house and techno, creating a sense of capaciousness and composure — especially compared with the rhythmic wind sprints Ryland likes to run as a member of the techno duo Rush Plus.
The music feels roomy, but Ryland says he doesn’t visualize it spatially. “I wish I could trip while making music — seeing sound waves would be cool — but for me, it’s more like trying to hear what’s missing,” he says. “I try to drill down on the sounds I really like: Take a sound, splice it, reverse it, put a different pitch on it, or, like, slow down a high-hat sample until it becomes something totally different. . . . Then it’s about making it fit, like a Lego piece. By the end, it all has to feel like a running machine, but it also has to have a human feeling to it.”
And regardless of where you encounter it, Ryland hopes it won’t monopolize your attention. Ask him point blank what he wants his music to do then, and he replies, “I want the music to complement something that’s already in your head and brighten that idea for you.”
Read more