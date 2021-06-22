The Filene Center has caught on fire — twice. The first one caused partial damage just before its opening in 1971, and another in 1982 completely destroyed the venue. According to Mary Knowles, daughter of one of the original Filene Center architects Edward Knowles, musicians who played at the wood-clad venue in the early days raved about the acoustics. “My father said musicians described how the entire theater resonated like an instrument,” she says. “I think the wood related to its surroundings, but it was actually part of why the acoustics were so good. Also, the dancers really appreciated the softness and the spring of the wooden stage floor.” The original Filene Center was constructed from Oregon red cedar, while the current structure is made from Douglas fir and southern yellow pine.