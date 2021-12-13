While YahZarah has always sought to make soul-infused rock and pop, the music industry forced her into a box, as it often does with Black women. Even though she would experiment with rock-driven music on her records, “people still weren’t checking for Black women singing the music that they originated,” she says. Despite that, she took a chance and put out “The Ceremony” as a rock record, but still faces hurdles because of industry preconceptions.