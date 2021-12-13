But life happens. Her trajectory was rerouted amid a pregnancy, a failing marriage and an acrimonious split from the Foreign Exchange.
“I was going through puberty, just not the time to get super excited about it,” she jokes.
Needing a change, she departed Durham, N.C., and resettled in Brooklyn, but while she was raising her son and selling real estate, she wasn’t doing anything musical.
A few years later, an opportunity arose where her son could live with his father so she could focus on her music career. Two weeks after making the agonizing decision, she got a call that would lead to her singing background with Lenny Kravitz. She went on to tour with Madonna, among other gigs, and — after an 11-year hiatus — released “The Ceremony” in February 2021.
While YahZarah has always sought to make soul-infused rock and pop, the music industry forced her into a box, as it often does with Black women. Even though she would experiment with rock-driven music on her records, “people still weren’t checking for Black women singing the music that they originated,” she says. Despite that, she took a chance and put out “The Ceremony” as a rock record, but still faces hurdles because of industry preconceptions.
“I look forward to the day when radio and the Grammys specifically … allow Black artists to roam the same playing fields that they have helped cultivate,” she says. “Every time I see ‘alternative R&B,’ it makes my shoulders rustle.”
Hopefully, the game has changed while she’s been away. YahZarah is ready to perform her first show since the pandemic began, in her hometown, and she feels like a fighter returning to the ring, comparing her journey to “Rocky,” Halle Berry’s MMA-focused “Bruised” or even a kung fu flick.
“It’s like one of those Shaolin movies where the great protagonist has had to go into the mountaintop and meet with the yogis, and comes down a better and stronger fighter,” she says. “I’m ready to be on top of that mountain.”
Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. at City Winery, 1350 Okie St. NE. citywinery.com. $32. Proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours is required for admission.