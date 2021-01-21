“After the Storm” is the final track on her new album, “Urban Driftwood,” which will be released Jan. 29 on the intersectional feminist label Spinster. Like the album’s nine other instrumental compositions, “After the Storm” is a showcase for Williams’s busy, soothing finger-style guitar work. Her clean notes ripple by as she uses a looping pedal to build layers with each chorus. “After the Storm” may have found its shape in the wake of a hugely emotional time, but the ultimate effect is calming and open-ended.

“I didn’t want it to sound aggressive, that wasn’t how I was feeling,” Williams says from Woodbridge, where she grew up and now lives. “I wanted to be hopeful, because we could always use more of that.”

That’s quite a statement for an artist who wrote and recorded “Urban Driftwood” amid the overlapping crises of 2020. She worked in studios in Kensington, Silver Spring and Takoma Park, building a collection that is meditative, even pretty. It is not the obvious product of such a difficult time, but as Williams says, “This is how I was processing.”

Steady optimism isn’t the only unique thing about Williams’s playing and writing. Anyone who approaches the acoustic guitar with a thumb pick or their bare fingers in suburban Maryland inevitably invites comparisons to Takoma Park’s John Fahey, whose experiments with country blues made his name in the 1960s and ’70s. After inventing the term “American primitive” to describe his spare style, Fahey founded Takoma Records, which released solo guitar records by such similar visionaries as Leo Kottke and Robbie Basho and influenced generations of younger players, including Jack Rose and William Tyler.

Williams may be a D.C.-area lifer and a Montgomery County record-maker, but she stands outside the “American primitive” lineage. For one, her playing doesn’t resemble Fahey’s. She is polyrhythmic, often adding her own hand percussion beats to her songs, and she’s a fastidious technician on her instrument, where Fahey had rougher edges. And Williams doesn’t play the blues at all. She’s closer to Basho, who incorporated Eastern influences into his raga-like playing, or even to the proto-New Age guitarist Ralph Towner, whose playing has the crystalline tone of a classical piano.

But more importantly, Williams rejects the “primitive” notion altogether. She doesn’t need to seek out supposedly lost Black traditions when her own family and history have given her plenty.

“I’m not from that tradition,” she says of Takoma Records’ long shadow in the finger-style guitar world. She doesn’t say it defiantly, just as a point of clarification. “Both my mom and dad have family from D.C. I am Chocolate City. I grew up with go-go and Earth, Wind and Fire.”

The latter’s 1974 single “Kalimba Story,” for example, inspired Williams’s use of the African thumb-piano on the song “Urban Driftwood,” which also features her on the harplike kora. A guest djembe player enlivens the piece as well, and lends it a texture not often heard in the Americana world, where most acoustic-based music like Williams’s still resides. In the last decade or so, Black artists such as Leyla McCalla and Valerie June have opened up the genre to new lyrical perspectives and styles. Rhiannon Giddens, the banjoist and musicologist, has led an effort to educate the genre’s audience about traditional American folk music’s debt to African traditions. Williams admires those artists and many others in the traditional folk world, even if her style and ambitions are a little more flexible.

“There aren’t many voices like Rhiannon Giddens’s or mine out there,” she says. “I don’t have influences in terms of who I want to resemble.”

Williams earned a degree in music composition and theory from New York University, where she took an interest in styles from math rock to Ethiopian jazz. Since graduating, she has played locally, especially at the Takoma art space Rhizome DC and at the Kennedy Center as part of the 2019 Folklife Festival. Since the pandemic began, Williams has perhaps become overly familiar with streaming concerts (“I’m sick of them,” she jokes), but she is searching for new means of expression now that the dreamy time capsule of “Urban Driftwood” is complete.

One of the album’s songs, “Adrift,” required her college compositional skills to arrange. Now Williams is thinking of writing more ensemble work, and collaborating with other artists, so she’s not playing solo. It might seem that collaborators would take some of the pressure off a performer who typically plays alone, but for Williams it’s harder to bring others into her vision. “It’s easier for me to play solo,” she says. “I have total control.”

If she does take that step outside her own comfort zone, Williams will be following her own advice. Above all, “Urban Driftwood” is her challenge to widespread preconceptions about the music made by young Black people or acoustic guitarists. It’s Williams’s achievement that she makes that challenge sound so calming and beautiful.

Yasmin Williams’s “Urban Driftwood” will be released on Jan. 29 and available on Bandcamp and other streaming platforms.