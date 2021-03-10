The National Cherry Blossom Festival was the first major event in Washington to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, with key components canceled or forced to go virtual. Its staff spent much of the past year trying to reimagine elements of the three-week festival, even as they had no idea what the landscape would look like when March 2021 finally rolled around.

“We planned for three different scenarios,” says festival president Diana Mayhew: a Cherry Blossom Festival with the usual crowds; a virtual festival with little to no in-person attendance; and a hybrid of the two, which is what this year’s festival eventually became. “When we were starting to plan nine months ago, we were hoping we’d be back to normal,” she says. “But, obviously, different scenarios changed over the year.”

AD

AD

The uncertain outlook affected festivals across the area in 2020, forcing them to modify programming on the fly. A year later, they’re prepared, after looking at what activities and events worked, and, crucially, what didn’t.

The Smithsonian’s Folklife Festival, which took its annual celebration of culture “Beyond the Mall” last summer, has decided that this year’s event will be virtual, too. The organizers of D.C. JazzFest, which was entirely streamed last year, scheduled the five-day festival for September instead of its usual home in June, in the hopes that music fans will be allowed to attend in some capacity. After all, more people are vaccinated, and hopes are rising that restrictions on public gatherings in D.C. could be loosened. But, again, they just don’t know.

National Cherry Blossom Festival

The annual news conference previewing the National Cherry Blossom Festival is a pretty rote affair; journalists and city officials gather to hear about the exhibitions and gatherings that organizers say collectively bring in more than $100 million in revenue for the city. The biggest drama arrives at the end, when the National Park Service’s chief horticulturist announces the predicted dates of “peak bloom,” when 70 percent of the cherry trees around the Tidal Basin will be covered with pink, fluffy flowers.

AD

AD

But on March 4, 2020, there was another topic on the minds of those who’d gathered in the penthouse of a luxury apartment building to hear the usual spiel: A novel coronavirus that had begun in China had already led two Japanese student groups to pull out of the festival, and tourism officials fretted about a possible drop in international visitors. Still, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) pointed out that the District had no confirmed cases of the virus at the time, and declared, “We are open for business and we expect to welcome thousands of people to our city over the next few weeks.”

Over the next 10 days, events were canceled one by one after D.C. declared a state of emergency.

The Cherry Blossom Festival went virtual at a breakneck pace: Streaming videos of kite-flying demonstrations replaced the gathering at the Washington Monument; musicians who were supposed to travel from Japan sent recorded performances with heartfelt messages; and the televised parade was replaced by a compilation of scenes from previous years.

AD

AD

“We had no time to plan,” says Mayhew, who has been with the festival since 2000. “We just did what we thought we should do at that moment.” This year is different, as the staff can draw upon lessons learned from last year, as well as experiences from elsewhere. One of the biggest differences, she adds, is making the festival more participatory, while remaining socially distanced. “We didn’t want to just go virtual,” Mayhew says. “We just felt that this festival can provide more than that, and that people want more than just being virtual.”

In the spirit of the colorful and imaginative pandas, elephants and donkeys that once dotted the city’s streets, the Cherry Blossom Festival has launched Art in Bloom, asking 25 artists to decorate 5-foot-tall sculptures of cherry blossoms, which will be dispersed around the D.C. region to be found and Instagrammed. Instead of bringing crowds to a central location, they’re encouraging people to fan out to National Harbor, Adams Morgan or National Landing.

The Petal Porch Parade, which invites residents to cover their yards, balconies or porches with cherry blossom-themed art for the duration of the festival, is an idea that blossomed on the other side of the country. “We learned this from our friends at the Portland Rose Festival, who did this back in June,” Mayhew says. Adding splashes of color to their own neighborhoods lets the public become part of the celebration, she adds: “They’re not just watching the festival. They are the festival.”

But adding these new events doesn’t make it easier to suspend longtime favorites. “At some point last fall, we knew that we were probably not going to be in a position to gather large crowds,” Mayhew says, “so we made the sad announcement to cancel the parade” in late October. She understands that “some people in the public thought that was a little premature,” but given everything that goes into planning the parade, they decided not to take a chance, and have replaced it with a “Celebration Show” hosted by Drew Barrymore and featuring singer CeCe Winans, Olympic champion ice skater Kristi Yamaguchi, and other celebrities. The show will debut online on April 9 and be broadcast locally on WJLA on April 10.

Some events were easy to adapt to new realities, such as moving yoga workshops and family crafting events online. Others were not, even with contingency plans. Mayhew knew it wouldn’t be possible to have up to 1,000 revelers gather inside the Ronald Reagan Building for dinner and dancing at the annual Pink Tie Party, but initially hoped that the fundraiser could be broken out into smaller, socially distanced gatherings of 50 to 100 people at local restaurants, with everyone watching the proceedings together on large screens. Unfortunately, restrictions on restaurant capacity meant that the Pink Tie Party has be an at-home affair, though Mayhew hopes that three-course meals from local restaurants will make the streaming party feel more festive, while also supporting restaurant workers.

Something the Cherry Blossom Festival has looked at, Mayhew says, is how audiences are reacting to new and adapted content: What are they watching, and for how long? While everyone hopes they’ll be back in person next year, Mayhew sees the 2020 and 2021 festivals as a chance to experiment with formats, and reach different audiences. “We just didn’t want to put some random things out there that we’re not going to continue building for the future of the festival,” Mayhew says. Besides, even with virtual events, “it is not inexpensive for us to produce a festival like this.” Still, despite costs, “the whole big question is, how do we bring the joy, the sense of hope and renewal to our community, just as the trees have done?”

D.C. JazzFest

In March 2020, organizers of D.C. JazzFest announced that the 16-year-old festival was being rescheduled from its traditional window over Father’s Day weekend until the fall, in the hopes that concerts could return by that point. When the coronavirus didn’t fade away as hoped, they had to fall back to a virtual festival, with events streamed from Washington stages.

AD

AD

This year, executive director Sunny Sumter says, the festival will once again be held in September. “We know that, by June, we won’t be able to gather in any meaningful way,” she says, but she hopes that vaccines might make it possible to hold a hybrid festival with a mix of live and streamed events by the fall.

D.C. JazzFest spreads out at dozens of venues around the city: intimate clubs, the Kennedy Center, at embassies and in public parks. It’s known for the JazzPrix, an international competition for young artists. But this year, beyond the pleasure of hearing live music, “Our number one objective with the September festival is to write as many checks as we can to jazz artists,” Sumter says. Many musicians have gone from regular weekly gigs to zero gigs over the past 13 months, she notes, while much-loved venues, including Twins Jazz on U Street and Alice’s Jazz and Cultural Society in Brookland, have closed permanently.

When the 2020 festival was forced to go virtual, Sumter worried that people might be fatigued from a summer of streaming shows, but that turned out not to be the case: Total online viewership was over 200,000, compared with around 148,000 who attended in person in 2019. What really surprised Sumter, though, were the high rates of viewership “globally, with people who had never even been to the festival ever in person,” she says, ticking off “Colombia, Switzerland, Panama, Japan, Russia. The demographics were insane for us, even knowing that jazz is an international art form and that jazz is, in fact, bigger in some countries than it is in her own.” That international audience is why Sumter intends to keep streaming as many concerts as possible this fall, depending on the capabilities of the venue. “I’m often told that jazz is a dying art form,” she says, “but no, jazz is quite thriving.”

Right now, live entertainment isn’t allowed in D.C., even as Maryland and Virginia allow outdoor concerts to have 50 percent capacity. By September, “If we’re allowed to have an in-person experience, I say let’s do it,” Sumter says. “But even if we’re at 50 percent capacity, some patrons are not coming out this year. They’re concerned and they’re going to sit the festival out.” But Sumter can fall back on the lessons of last year, when JazzFest learned “to provide some complementary activity to make it special,” such as a package that included stadium chairs and a bottle of wine, “so that people could have their JazzFest in their backyard with their families. That was super fun.”

Smithsonian Folklife Festival

For those who grew up here, it’s hard to imagine a summer without a chaotic mix of musicians, dancers, storytellers and artisans from across the country and around the globe filling tents on the Mall at the peak of summer for the Smithsonian Folklife Festival. But for the second year in a row, the festival will be all digital. “Obviously, it’s not the same in terms of how a lot of people experience the festival, but we certainly did learn a lot and we’re able to expand our reach in ways that we didn’t quite imagine,” says Sabrina Motley, the director of the festival since 2013.

AD

AD

For one thing, Motley says, with all the digital programming, “I see it as the Folklife Festival expanded.” Now, she explains, it’s not just focused on the usual two-week gathering on the Mall, but it’s a festival running 12 months out of the year through the Folklife website.

She points to a conversation about Barbecue Across Cultures last summer that wouldn’t have happened in person, with Hattem Mattar, a Dubai-based and Texas-trained pitmaster; Berj Ghazarian, who runs Baltimore’s Bark BBQ; and Adrian Miller, a Colorado-based food historian and soul food scholar. “It was a wonderful conversation, and food is so often a portal to all sorts of worlds,” Motley says. “The only thing missing was that everybody wanted to have a taste of everyone’s barbecue.”

Those portals, Motley says, can be opened during a virtual festival in ways that’s not possible while visiting the Mall on a dusty, humid July afternoon. She would like to use the Web and a forthcoming Folklife app to take visitors to the Smithsonian’s Tropical Research Institute in Panama, or along with researchers in the Arctic Circle, “using digital space and finding ways to complement the things we do on the Mall.” During last year’s festival, users from around the world were able to join the “story circle,” or online discussion sessions, and offer vastly different experiences and viewpoints.

AD

AD

An advantage of having an online festival is that, instead of having to be on the Mall at a certain time to see a performance or hear from an expert, visitors have access to the festival 24/7, because what is time anymore? When the festival returns in late June, Motley says, it will have the usual mix of performances, artisan demonstrations and master classes over a weekend, in addition to the material that Smithsonian staff have been putting online since the beginning of the pandemic.