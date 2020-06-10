— Michael O'Sullivan

Taking its punning title from the name of the character Nomi Malone — the ingénue stripper (played by Elizabeth Berkley) at the heart of the so-bad-it’s-good film “Showgirls” — the documentary “You Don’t Nomi” isn’t the first work of cinema history to take the 1995 bomb, which has since achieved cult status, seriously. That might be film critic Adam Nayman’s 2014 book “It Doesn’t Suck: ‘Showgirls,’ ” which argues that the film isn’t simply an execrable hoot but also a work of thoughtful intelligence and craft. You may not buy that argument, although Nayman himself makes it strenuously enough, and with good humor, in the film. Some of “Nomi’s” other interview subjects, such as critic Barbara Schulgasser-Parker, don’t agree either. This lively back-and-forth is all part of the fun and provocation of “Nomi,” which can’t seem to make up its own mind whether “Showgirls” is pathetic and pedestrian, as Schulgasser-Parker puts it, or a brilliant social critique, misogynist hooey, hilariously inept, or all of the above. It’s complicated. Perhaps the best characterization is this succinct summation that “Nomi” itself settles on, in a film that is arguably more enjoyable to watch — and indisputably more provocative — than its subject: a “masterpiece of s---.’ ” Unrated. Available June 12 at afisilver.afi.com. Contains nudity, sex and coarse language. 90 minutes.

— M.O.

Also streaming

In “Return to Hardwick,” documentarian Michael Sellers follows a group of people descended from Americans who served with the 93rd Bomb Unit at Hardwick Airfield in England during World War II and their reunion trip to the site. The Irish Film Critic calls the film “very touching,” saying that “past and present are absolutely seamlessly woven together in Seller’s editing.” PG. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains war-related images and brief strong language. 73 minutes.

In the drama “Here Awhile,” Anna Camp (“Pitch Perfect”) plays a terminally ill woman who plans to take advantage of Oregon’s Death with Dignity Act, moving in with her estranged brother (Steven Strait) in Portland in preparation for ending her life. Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 82 minutes.

Executive-produced by singer Jewel and actress Rosario Dawson, “Lost in America” looks at the problem of homeless youths. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the documentary “serves the valuable purpose of shedding a much-needed spotlight on a problem that, as anyone who’s recently walked on any city’s streets can attest, only seems to be getting worse.” Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 95 minutes.

In the documentary “For They Know Not What They Do,” four families with gay or trans children address their difficult journeys toward acceptance. The Hollywood Reporter writes that the film is “always thoughtful and tightly edited, and it has an emotional impact that not many docs can equal.” Unrated. Available June 12 at afisilver.afi.com. 91 minutes.

The documentary “Constructing Albert” is a portrait of Albert Adrià, as the Spanish chef tries to step out of the shadow of his more famous older brother, Ferran Adrià, with whom Albert worked at the renowned restaurant El Bulli. “Sibling rivalry is a consistent subtext but only that — Mr. Adrià’s main concern is to create,” says the New York Times. “As it happens, in this generally likable film he is at his most endearing when fixing himself a simple (but indeed delicious looking) grilled ham and cheese sandwich.” Unrated. Available June 12 at afisilver.afi.com. In Spanish with subtitles. 82 minutes.

Over several weeks in June, the AFI Silver will feature two virtual mini-retrospectives: One celebrates the films of South Korean director Hong Sang-soo, beginning this week with “Yourself and Yours” (1960). The other looks back at the films of Austrian actress Romy Scheider, beginning this week with “César et Rosalie” (1972). At afisilver.afi.com.

In the faith-based drama “Selfie Dad,” comedian Michael Jr. plays a former stand-up comic who finds viral success by posting funny videos, while the rest of his personal life suffers. PG. Available June 12 on various streaming platforms. Contains mature thematic elements and some suggestive material.

A reformed neo-Nazi seeks redemption after his release from jail in “Tainted.” TV-MA. Available June 16 on demand via various streaming platforms. 89 minutes.

In the horror film “The Dinner Party,” a surgeon/foodie invites several people to his house for a meal that descends into madness. Unrated. Available June 12 on various streaming platforms. 116 minutes.

The documentary “Picture a Scientist” looks at the struggles of women in scientific fields. Unrated. Available June 12 at themiracletheatre.com. 95 minutes.

“Advocate” is a documentary about Lea Tsemel, a controversial Israeli lawyer who is known for taking on difficult Palestinian clients, including some who are accused of attacking Israelis. “Provocative as the film is,” the New York Times writes, “it doesn’t fully reconcile Tsemel’s contradictions, if such a thing were even possible or desirable.” Unrated. Available on iTunes, Amazon and Vudu. In English and Arabic with subtitles. 114 minutes.

Megan Fox and Josh Duhamel star in “Think Like a Dog,” a comedy about a 12-year-old tech prodigy (Gabriel Bateman) who conducts a science experiment that allows him to have a telepathic connection to his dog. PG. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains rude and suggestive material. 91 minutes.

“Artemis Fowl” is based on the popular series of fantasy novels by Eoin Colfer about a child genius and criminal mastermind (Ferdia Shaw) investigating his father’s mysterious disappearance. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the film also stars Josh Gad and Colin Farrell. PG. Available June 12 on Disney+. Contains fantasy action, peril and some rude humor. 115 minutes.

A British tailor (Bill Nighy) searches for his missing son in “Sometimes Always Never.” PG-13. Available June 12 at theavalon.org and themiracletheatre.com. Contains mature thematic elements and some sexual references. 91 minutes.

