Since then, District Trivia die-hards have gotten their Q&A fix by jumping on Facebook Live trivia nights, scheduling private events over Zoom and perusing the company’s how-to book, “We Don’t Know Either: Trivia Night Done Right.” Most recently, District Trivia ventured into mobile gaming by launching the app Trivial Rush, which offers a 10-question, 60-second quiz and a daily cash prize. With the vaccine rollout ushering in optimism that live trivia will return soon, it’s Groves’s hope that Trivial Rush endures as a pocket-size complement to the pub trivia experience.

“It’s practice, it’s learning, it’s increasing your knowledge base,” says Groves, 41. “It’s your warm-up for your trivia, right? It gets you in the correct mind-set for playing the games. It’s stretching for your brain so that when you do get to the pub, when you do get to the bar, you’re all warmed up and ready to go.”

Outlining his ideal day in the area, Groves chooses to re-create some of his most cherished D.C. memories. He’s joined for the festivities by friends, colleagues and strangers alike, as well as his wife, Sarah; 6-year-old son, Asher; and 3-year-old daughter, Charlie.

About a year and a half ago, I got a text message from a friend in Chicago named Jeremy Cahnmann, who I had met through the trivia community, saying, “I’m in town for a day, let me know if you want to get together.” I ended up meeting him at Ted’s Bulletin downtown for breakfast and we exchanged ideas about what could be done to make the trivia world a better place. If I had the choice, I would do that every day. So at 8 in the morning, the dream day starts at Ted’s Bulletin, in the company of a contemporary, having the [Ted’s Tarts], drinking the milkshakes and discussing what could be.

District Trivia had a partnership with what is now a division of NBC Sports, and we filmed a television spot by going to various locations in the city and having me basically stop people on the street and ask them trivia questions. To do that again, to be with my friends over at NBC Sports and meet random strangers on the street, is something I would love to do on this perfect day.

Then I’d go to Roofers Union — they aren’t open for lunch, but, you know, it’s my day. I had been introduced to [former Roofers Union chef] Marjorie Meek-Bradley and her cooking when she was a contestant on “Top Chef,” and when I found out we were going to be doing trivia at a bar where she was the head chef, I very much volunteered to be the host of that event.

From there, I would meet up with my family. One of the biggest things that I miss is going with my kids and my wife to Adventure Theatre down in Glen Echo Park. The kids’ shows they put on are amazing and engaging. The last time we went there, my daughter, who was 2 at the time, sat quietly, absolutely enraptured with what she was viewing. And she hasn’t sat still since that day! So to watch her learning and laughing and just fully focused on one thing without a care in the world is something that would absolutely warm my heart.

The District Trivia tournament of champions finals we put on were spectacular. One of my biggest regrets about the timing of all of this is that we shut down on March 13 of last year, and at that time, we were very much in the process of preparing for our spring finals, which were going to be held on March 27 at the National Geographic headquarters. So on my perfect evening, we would host that event, and we’d have 1,000 people from the trivia community congregated together under one roof, just enjoying the experience, enjoying the competition, enjoying the camaraderie.