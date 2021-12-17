The local artist and educator’s ingenuity was the force behind February’s “Distance Learning,” an online exhibition featuring works from 21 D.C. area art teachers that explored the mental and physical toll of the pandemic and the social unrest that took place in 2020.
“We had a couple who are extremely talented and that was their first show,” Nzinga says. “And they’re doing other shows now because of that and I’m seeing them sell merchandise now.”
The Denver native and her husband, artist James Terrell, continue on their mission to make art accessible for all by hosting workshops on their website, terrellartsdc.com, with the eventual goal of opening a physical arts space in Ward 7, where they live. Until then, Nzinga is showcasing her work — in person, through the end of the year — at Petworth’s Art of Noize gallery.
Nzinga’s D.C. dream day shines a spotlight on some of her favorite local arts supporters.
If I’m going to get coffee, I’m definitely taking a trip to Culture Coffee Too. It is on Riggs Road NE just across from the Fort Totten [Metro] station. It is a beautiful spot, and the sista who runs it, we all call her Miss V, is an incredible advocate for arts and small business. This is her second location and she gave me some space to show [my work] when I first got here.
I love Artist and Craftsman because they’re employee-run and employee-owned. And, of course, I love being able to support things like that. It’s always very political to me, about who I’m spending my money with and who I’m spending my time with. They’re a wonderful store. I was doing a citywide youth art competition before everything shut down and they always were donors, always partners and supported me. But I love that they keep their art supplies reasonable for artists. Art supplies can be very, very pricey. And they have an incredible paper selection.
If it’s lunchtime, I’m definitely hitting up MGM Roast Beef. It used to be across the street from the Artist and Craftsman location we just lost [in D.C.], so anytime we would go there I would order a sandwich on the Uber [Eats] app so I could just pick it up on my way out. They have grass-fed, locally sourced and produced meats, just incredible sandwiches. You can get a brisket sandwich; you can get a turkey sandwich. They have this open-faced chicken salad melt sandwich that’s so good. It’s family-owned — it’s not a chain space. These are people who’ve been serving the D.C. area for a long time.
[Next,] I’m headed to Vintage and Charmed Classic Clothing. It is a shop in the Anacostia Arts Center that’s run by a wonderful sista named Lynette [McNeill-Voss]. She is also a supporter of small businesses. I really like it when people who have businesses let other people come in their business with their items too. She supports a sista who does these custom African fabric clothes and another who does these amazing sunglasses and whatnot. But Lynette always has the best accessories. She’ll have these $5 rack sales and just everything is fly.
I went to the International Spy Museum for the first time about a month ago. We home-school our kids, and every Friday we meet up with other home-school families and do a field trip Friday. The kids said they wanted to go to the International Spy Museum, and I had no real concept of what that was, and let me tell you, I had the most fun I’ve ever had. It was so hands-on, it was so interactive, it was challenging. It was funny. It made me feel like a kid again because you kind of have to play to go through it.
Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood and Crab is fantastic. I’m really into seafood so that’s the kind of place where my husband and I go for our celebratory dinners. They have an amazing African lobster tail. I’m a big fan of scallops. Their lobster bisque is just incredible. And it has a beautiful ambiance. Their drink list is really nice. If you want to get a little fancy drink, they have a lot of cute fancy drinks.
So then, I would probably want to go to my favorite hotel, which is the Hamilton Hotel right around the corner. I love them. They have a cool little speakeasy bar that not a lot of people know about. It’s an all-black, skull-and-bones-type of secret room, and they just redid it. You can have a private party of like 15 to 20 people. And the vibe is just everything. And then I’d go get a room because they are one of the few hotels that still have bathtubs, so you can soak. They’re one of the few hotels that have a great restaurant attached to it, with Via Sophia, so if you want a late nightcap, you can go back down to the bar after a nice bath. You can order a nice pizza, and I love the view — it looks over the new Franklin [Square] Park.