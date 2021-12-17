So then, I would probably want to go to my favorite hotel, which is the Hamilton Hotel right around the corner. I love them. They have a cool little speakeasy bar that not a lot of people know about. It’s an all-black, skull-and-bones-type of secret room, and they just redid it. You can have a private party of like 15 to 20 people. And the vibe is just everything. And then I’d go get a room because they are one of the few hotels that still have bathtubs, so you can soak. They’re one of the few hotels that have a great restaurant attached to it, with Via Sophia, so if you want a late nightcap, you can go back down to the bar after a nice bath. You can order a nice pizza, and I love the view — it looks over the new Franklin [Square] Park.