The documentary “Dolly Parton: Here I Am” looks back at the people and places that were important in the singer’s life and career. TV-14. Available on Netflix. 89 minutes.

A decade in the making and running more than 14 hours long — including a 40-minute closing credit sequence — the Argentine film “La Flor” tells six distinct stories in six distinct genres, each starring the same four actresses: Elisa Carricajo, Valeria Correa, Pilar Gamboa and Laura Paredes. According to the New York Times, “There’s a lot to think about. Too much, perhaps, and also maybe not enough.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In English, Spanish, Catalan, Quechua, French, Russian, German and Swedish with subtitles. 868 minutes, presented in three parts.

A recovering alcoholic (Ujon Tokarski) returns to his Vermont hometown, only to encounter complications in the form of an old flame (Tara Summers) in the drama “Major Arcana.” According to Film Threat, the movie “works on every level to convey the sense of a place in slow decay and the sad futility of an attempt to find some familiar hope in the crash site of a former life.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com and virtualavalon.org. 82 minutes.

“Mighty Ira” is a documentary portrait of Ira Glasser, the former ACLU executive director, serving from 1978 to 2001, who is considered to have shaped the organization into what it is today. Unrated. Available at Angelika virtual cinema. 99 minutes.

Directed by Italian filmmaker Nanni Moretti (“Caro Diario”), the documentary “Santiago, Italia” tells the story of how the Italian Embassy in Chile worked to save and relocate citizens targeted by the fascist regime of military dictator Augusto Pinochet. According to the Hollywood Reporter, filmgoers who are used to Moretti’s “outspoken swagger and barbed wit,” will need to “reorder their priorities for this incredibly straight documentary, made in the most classic way possible.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In Spanish and Italian with subtitles. 80 minutes.

Ruby Rose (“Orange Is the New Black”) stars as the title character in the action thriller “The Doorman,” playing a former Marine with lethal combat skills working at a luxury New York high-rise who must fight off violent thieves and their boss (Jean Reno). R. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains violence throughout, language and brief teen drug use. 93 minutes.

Charlie Plummer (“Words on Bathroom Walls”) and Katherine Langford (“13 Reasons Why”) star in “Spontaneous,” sci-fi rom-com about teens who fall in love — while struggling to survive as their high-school peers are literally exploding around them. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, “It’s funny as hell in a drive-in splatter movie kind of way, smart and insightful and respectful in its depiction of modern-day teens, brimming with sly and satiric social commentary — and legitimately profound.” PG-13. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains some disturbing violent content and terror. 116 minutes.

Written and directed by conservative writer and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza (“Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”), the documentary “Trump Card” purports to be a exposé of the “socialism, corruption and gangsterization” of the Democratic Party. PG-13. Available on iTunes. Contains some strong sexual material and drug references, mature thematic elements, some violence and brief crude language. 102 minutes.