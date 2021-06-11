I’m going to end up playing a show in the evening. Before the show — I have actually done this before — I’d go to Gravelly Point Park because I love watching planes land there. I like to go at golden hour, right when the light is perfect, lay down on the grass, and just watch the planes fly over and over again. It puts me in a relaxed space for the show. I would probably listen to music. I love a group that the lead singer for Sigur Ros has with his partner called Jónsi & Alex. They have this beautiful, ambient, meditative album that they made while they were on vacation in Hawaii called “Riceboy Sleeps.” It integrates a lot of sounds from nature and Hawaii. It’s such beautiful meditative music and there’s such a wonderful juxtaposition — especially if you’re wearing noise-cancelling headphones — of feeling the rumble of the plane go over while gearing up and not hearing it and just feeling that music envelop you.