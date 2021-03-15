But why stop there? Readers offered even more recommendations, in emails and comments on the original story, and some of them are too good not to share. If you’re in search of some springtime reading, you might wish to add a few of these to your list.

Could there be a more appropriate choice right now than “Spring in Washington” by Louis Halle, first published in 1947 and suggested by reader Jeanie Teare? “In the form of a journal, the book takes the reader along on excursions through Washington and its environs — the Tidal Basin, Rock Creek Park, and beyond — to experience the rebirth of the season. To the movement of winds and skies, the migrations of birds, the budding of plants and trees, Mr. Halle brings a quick and observant eye. But more important, he brings an imagination that can evoke in the reader a new perception of the drama in the universe around him.”

AD

AD

Reader Post-ing first read Barbara Raskin’s novel “Hot Flashes” shortly after it was published in 1987 and still remembers the opening line. “I was in my 20s then, but I could relate to the feelings of the characters in the book who were of my mother’s generation. It captures the essence of Washington D.C., especially as it was for well-educated women and intelligent [women] who were born during the Depression, attended college, and then were sidelined by marriage, children and a lack of opportunity for women.”

“I’m a little disappointed that the list is dominated by fiction,” wrote Nats20005. “One important book to understanding the ‘gentry’ of DC in the late 18th and first half of the 20th centuries is the sense of place one gets from ‘Best Addresses,’ James Goode’s excellent architecture book on the subject matter, which also contains some interesting stories of both the builders and inhabitants that shaped the city.”

“Dream City,” an in-depth look at Washington in the 1980s and early ’90s by journalists Tom Sherwood and Harry Jaffe, is “critical reading for transplants who came after this era to understand what went on before,” RachelBK says. “The Marion Barry story and era are also just fascinating.”

“Native Washingtonian here,” began rb-freedom-for-all, who selected “Let Me Tell You a Story: A Lifetime in the Game,” a collaboration between legendary basketball coach Red Auerbach and author John Feinstein, who writes sports columns for The Post. “A lot of the color of the story is recounted from discussions at a weekly lunch group meeting Red presided over at the China Doll restaurant that was on H St. between 6th and 7th in Chinatown. Red Auerbach played and coached at multiple levels in D.C. and met his wife here and lived here. I remember, when he was coach of the Boston Celtics, how Bostonians always tried to claim him as their own. ‘Yeah,’ I’d say, ‘then why does he live here?’ ”

AD

AD

Not including “Chocolate City: A History of Race and Democracy in the Nation’s Capital,” by Chris Myers Asch and George Derek Musgrove, is an “unbelievable omission,” adds Shathavuni. “Despite multiple references to Washington as ‘Chocolate City’ ” in the original list, “I can’t believe that no one added this lively, comprehensive history of Black Washington, from early days when the city attracted freed slaves as a new home to the changing racial makeup of the city over time. It’s a big book, but a great one to huddle with if you’re interested in a particular time period (the Civil War) or a particular neighborhood (Mt. Pleasant, and, of course, Anacostia).”

“Being a fan of graphic novels,” wrote WVbadger, “I can’t resist mentioning ‘District Comics: An Unconventional History of Washington, DC,’ ” an anthology of “true (or mostly true)” stories edited by Matt Dembicki. “I am intrigued by other little-known stories we don’t yet know about D.C., and wish that Mr. Dembicki would put out a 2nd volume.”

As the original list was full of novels, “May I put in a word for a couple of works of nonfiction?” asked Tomales. “Jeb and Dash: A Diary of Gay Life, 1918-1945” collects stories from the diary of Jeb Alexander, a career civil servant in D.C. “The passages deal not only with ‘gay life’ at a time when being gay could get you expelled from college or fired from your job, but also with family dynamics and work, as most diaries do. People have written a lot about what it’s like being gay in New York and L.A., so reading about being ‘in the life’ in DC was a novelty.” Their second choice, Florence King’s memoir “Confessions of a Failed Southern Lady,” tells a story of “coming of age in a somewhat atypical (or maybe more typical than we think) family in DC, trying to live up to her grandmother’s standards of true Southern womanhood while being true to herself. As King said in her introduction, ‘No matter which sex I went to bed with, I never smoked on the street.’ ”

“ ‘The Man Who Loved Children’ by Christina Stead, published in 1940, is about the dysfunctional Pollit family in DC in the 1930’s,” emeltee wrote. “Stead was an Australian writer. The protagonist is a pre-teen girl, the eldest daughter Louie. Washington, DC is simply the backdrop to the story, but there are some geographic references. I read it years ago — and as someone who was born and grew up in NW DC, I thought it was an excellent read.” Reader Steven Goode agreed: “The old, sort of shabby southern town of my childhood, with streetcars and very warm weather, is always in the background of this wonderful book.”