The afternoon will take us to the Phillips Collection, of which I’m a proud member. I’ve been to more than 70 countries, and museums have always been a good entry point for me to get a pulse on the city. My first job in D.C. was near the Phillips Collection, and during most lunch hours I’d throw on my headphones, pump some soul music and revel in their permanent collection (Les Nabis and Impressionism are my jam). There’s something about listening to Otis Redding, with the color palette and the movement and the feeling of these paintings, that just really works.