Or maybe you own the one that says “not here to please you,” or “plank like RBG.”
Funk’s vision for the company she founded in 2016, during Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, stretches far beyond those shirts. “We’re a hub for activism, and our entire purpose and mission is to connect folks with the causes they care about and make it easy and accessible to become meaningfully engaged with those causes,” she says.
Proceeds from all of the Outrage’s sales benefit progressive organizations, and the company has organized hundreds of events that help connect and mobilize community members.
In July, the Outrage — which is located on 14th Street NW — launched a memorial that honors local people and places lost to the coronavirus. “We all went through such collective grief,” Funk says. “It’s so important to sit with what’s happened so we can decide what we want to build for the future.” She plans to grow the memorial “as long as the community wants it — it could be around for years.”
On her dream day in Washington, Funk, 37, who lives in Columbia Heights, would visit her favorite museum as well as the cafe that greets her with a drink.
— as told to Angela Haupt
By the time I roll out of bed and stumble downstairs, my husband has fed and dressed our 1- and 3-year-old boys.
First, we’ll head to Banneker Recreation Center, which is just a few blocks from our house. I appreciate how much D.C. has invested in its public parks, and this one has it all: a playground, tennis courts, pool, track and skatepark. A couple [of] years ago my husband and I popped into Crushed Skate Shop (formerly Bureau), and we now dabble in skateboarding. My 3-year-old and I are about the same level. Failing can be fun!
For lunch we’ll swing up to Panda Gourmet for Dan Dan and Chengdu cold noodles. We’ll probably order extra to eat throughout the week. From there, we’ll bop over to the National Arboretum and let the kids run free. Actually, let’s just pretend we leave them there with a babysitter.
The afternoon will take us to the Phillips Collection, of which I’m a proud member. I’ve been to more than 70 countries, and museums have always been a good entry point for me to get a pulse on the city. My first job in D.C. was near the Phillips Collection, and during most lunch hours I’d throw on my headphones, pump some soul music and revel in their permanent collection (Les Nabis and Impressionism are my jam). There’s something about listening to Otis Redding, with the color palette and the movement and the feeling of these paintings, that just really works.
At this point, I’ll need an afternoon snack, so we’ll head over to Ghana Cafe. In a [previous] career, I was an economist and traveled back and forth between D.C. and Ghana quite a bit. Ghana Cafe, and their delightful fufu and red red, helped ease the culinary transition. Plus, I’m a super tactile person and am never going to turn down food I can eat with my hands.
After that, it’s dinner time, so I’m going to scoot down to my favorite restaurant, Rose’s Luxury. I’ll try something new and it will be delicious.
If we’re really dreaming, I’ve got time for an escape room, and a new one has been built that I haven’t already done. I have an entire shtick around my love for escape rooms, including a deerstalker hat and tweed. I’ve done them all and have sent emails being like, is there a new one? The Outrage team dominated the one in Georgetown — I’m not sure if we still hold the record, but we crushed it.
By now, it’s nighttime. Surely the babysitter has the boys in bed. Pre-kids, my husband and I loved to hang out by the back bar of JoJo on U Street NW and listen to live soul and jazz. We’ll dip in for a set and then head toward home — but first, there’s one last stop. As we approach our street, the server at our corner restaurant, Capa Tosta, sees us coming and pours a drink before we take our seats. Our neighbors and friends are likely already there. As a small-town person, that’s something I love about D.C. — that you can cultivate these small communities.
We’ll share some stories and call it a night. When I get home, I’ll wake the boys up for a nighttime smooch because I feel bad for abandoning them at the arboretum.