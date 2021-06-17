“We’re still in the middle of the trauma, and we haven’t left yet and we’re going to spend the next few years processing what we’ve been through in the past 15 months,” says Aquino, 42. “As a storyteller, you consider yourself a vessel for the story and you do everything that you can to honor the story and connect to it and live it truthfully in the moment. But it’s very rare in my life where I have performed something that I also needed as a human being.”
Penned by playwright Young Jean Lee as a response to her father’s death and recently filmed by Round House under the direction of Paige Hernandez, the one-woman show is streaming through July 11. Although the play is written in Lee’s voice, Hernandez and her collaborators decided to weave Aquino’s Filipino heritage into the fabric of the production. Thus, the set design paid homage to Kalinga tattoos — indigenous body art from the Philippines — and backup band the Chance Club folded a nod to the Philippine national anthem into the score.
Every time Aquino heard those chords on set, “I cried because it’s so rare to be uplifted and honored in this way. That’s how powerful it was for me to just have a part of my culture in my art.”
That culture also looms large on Aquino’s ideal day in the D.C. area, as the Arlington resident imagines a venture packed with Philippine cuisine, the returns of old haunts and, yes, plenty of rock-and-roll.
I’d want to start by walking my 4- and 16-year-old daughters through Meridian Hill Park. I imagine that the fountain is on as we walk up into Mount Pleasant, where we have breakfast at Purple Patch. They have ube pancakes with lechon kawali, and that is the best thing in the whole world. So we’d eat there, and we’d talk to Chef Patrice [Cleary], who is amazing.
From there, we would drive through Georgetown — and this is where the dreams start kicking in. We’d stop by Olsson’s Books and Records [which closed in 2002] and pick up the National on vinyl, or anything that my 16-year-old daughter wants. We’d also go over to Smash Records and buy some posters and some cool punk-rock stuff that I think both of my daughters would love.
Then we would head to the National Mall — I missed the Yayoi Kusama exhibition at the Hirshhorn Museum, so I’d love to see that with both of my kids. Or if the line is too long, we would go to the National Gallery of Art East Building to see my favorite Ross Bleckner painting, titled “Birds Falling.” It was on permanent display but they took it off the floor, so I’d love to show that to my children at some point. Next, we’d go to the Peacock Room at the Freer Gallery of Art, and that would be the day that they open the windows and you can see all of the colors in the sunlight. I’d also take my daughters to the merry-go-round because if we’re down on the Mall, we have to go!
From there, we’d walk over to where Les Halles used to be and, on this perfect day, it would still be open. I’d just shout out Tony Bourdain, drink a nice glass of Bordeaux for him, have steak frites outside with my kids and pretend we’re in Paris. Then we’d go over to Yards Park in Navy Yard so that my youngest can play in the pool — and my eldest could just lay out and ignore us! After that, we’d get coffee from Compass Coffee and get ice cream from Hovermale’s, which is a soft-serve place that’s been around since the ’50s in Prince George’s County. It’s the best soft serve in the world.
We’d go out to Falls Church for dinner at Pho Cyclo. It’s this tiny little Vietnamese place, and I love them because they have this barbecue rib appetizer that tastes like food I would eat in the Philippines, and I can’t find it anywhere else. And I’d have a Vietnamese coffee there, because there’s not enough coffee in the world.
At that point, I’d drop my youngest daughter off at home and I would take my elder daughter to the old Black Cat so she could see what the Red Room was like. Maybe I’d also take her to the old 9:30 Club on F Street. Oh my gosh, the smell of that place, I remember it from when I was teenager — it smelled like beer and bleach and old sweat, and it was gross and dank, but it was always the most amazing time. Then I’d send my daughter home and go to the Fifth Column [which closed in 1995] and just dance all night there and relive my youth.