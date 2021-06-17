Then we would head to the National Mall — I missed the Yayoi Kusama exhibition at the Hirshhorn Museum, so I’d love to see that with both of my kids. Or if the line is too long, we would go to the National Gallery of Art East Building to see my favorite Ross Bleckner painting, titled “Birds Falling.” It was on permanent display but they took it off the floor, so I’d love to show that to my children at some point. Next, we’d go to the Peacock Room at the Freer Gallery of Art, and that would be the day that they open the windows and you can see all of the colors in the sunlight. I’d also take my daughters to the merry-go-round because if we’re down on the Mall, we have to go!