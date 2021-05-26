An Arlington beach bar is finally coming to the beach: When Freddie Lutz opened Freddie’s Beach Bar in Crystal City in 2001, the vibrant decor — with its Barbie dolls and pink flamingos — took inspiration from his travel trailer in Rehoboth Beach. Now Lutz is taking his beach bar back to where it all began, opening its second location on First Street, just a block from the boardwalk. “I’ve been looking for a spot here in Rehoboth for 20 years,” Lutz says, and the opportunity presented itself when the decades-old Pond traded downtown for a larger space on Route 1. “When you come in here, you’re going to feel like you’re in Freddie’s in Crystal City,” he says, planning for nightly karaoke, drag shows and drag brunches. Freddie’s originally planned to open on Memorial Day weekend, but due to permit issues and a lack of staff, Lutz says July 4 is the new goal.