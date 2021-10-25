Shrestha rolls out the ball of dough by hand and cuts it into individual pieces, pausing briefly to take an order for a chicken sandwich. He flattens the dough into disks the size of silver dollar pancakes, then delicately wraps it around a bite-sized mound of filling. Shrestha’s fingers neatly and quickly press the edges of the dough to seal the momo; he can complete eight to 12 momos per minute. He places the fresh dumplings on a tray and stores them in a freezer next to packets of frozen mac and cheese and other frozen Krispy Krunchy Chicken items. The momos are folded into different designs so he can easily recognize the fillings: The chicken ones resemble mini steamed buns, and the vegetable ones are crescent-shaped.