“The neighborhood that we’re in there does not have a lot of food offerings. There’s not a lot of restaurants. So, there were some things that were at the top of the list,” Babin told me, before rattling off the trio of dishes that deserved the chef treatment.

In a sense, Babin is channeling one of my guiding principles as a critic on the casual dining beat: Everyone deserves access to great food — whether it’s a burger, pizza, taco or something more aligned with the community — and not just the same old flotsam found under golden arches, red-tile roofs and clanging bells in every one of our cities and suburbs. It’s a belief that drives me to keep putting miles on the car. So, believe me, I appreciate it when a restaurant group wants to put them all under one roof. You probably do, too.

That said, I should note “great” is a tortuous word, one that in food circles gets thrown around more than footballs at a Manning family picnic. The word sets expectations high, places a burden on cooks and, most damning, assumes everyone has the same tastes. I’m not sure everyone will think the original Red Apron burger and the corn tortilla packed with carnitas at Hi/Fi Taco are great. But I know that, every time I pondered the menu at the Roost, my mind always wandered back to that burger and that taco, both created by Nathan Anda, one of the heavies of the ever-expanding NRG empire. He’s the mastermind behind Red Apron Butcher; an eater who appreciates both the high and the low; and a chef who knows how to work both ends of the spectrum.

The truly great thing about the Roost is that you don’t have to pick one or the other. You can order both from an app and pick them up at the booth just to the right of the crimson hog dangling over the Red Apron counter. While you’re at it, you can also get anything else available at the Roost and find it neatly packaged in to-go bags or brought straight to your table. I’ve enjoyed meals that would be impossible to assemble without multiple stops and many swipes of a debit card. One evening, I feasted on an international smorgasbord that included a roast chicken, ground-beef tacos in shells, a spicy tuna roll, caramel corn, beef fat fries, a mixed greens salad and a fat slab of Sicilian-style pizza topped with little pepperoni cups.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve eaten at the Roost so many times I’ve lost count. I’ve sampled from every food vendor, most of which are affiliated with NRG, and have collected my eight favorite dishes below. A few of them, I dare say, are great.

Ginger snap latte at Cameo Coffee

It’s no secret: I’m a pourover guy. I prefer my coffee black, no cream or sugar, nothing to interfere with the flavors nurtured at every step along the bean’s path, from farmer to roaster to barista. My problem with lattes is that they’re coffee drinks for people who don’t really care much about coffee. The only time I want caffeine in my milk is when I dunk chocolate chip cookies in it. Nazia Khan, director of coffee for NRG, has crafted a latte in which the espresso is an integral part of the drink. The floral, slightly fruity flavors of Parlor Coffee’s Ethiopian blend shine through the dominant spicy-sweet qualities of Khan’s ginger snap latte, a seasonal offering that will remain on the menu through February. It’s a latte that even coffees snobs can appreciate.

Beet rosti at Leni

For those not familiar with Swiss rostis, Brittanny Anderson knows how to bottom-line it: “At the end of the day,” says the Richmond chef behind Metzger Bar and Butchery and Brenner Pass, “it’s a hash brown.” Her beet rosti is a vegetarian preparation that she describes as a “hash brown with a salad on top,” which is sort of like calling a peacock a bird with a big tail. It just doesn’t do the dish justice. The crispy potato base is balanced out with a layer of yogurt, a salad of sliced citrus and marinated beets, alfalfa sprouts and a crisp made with seeds and chilies. Warm and cool, crispy and lush, fatty and lean, spicy and creamy, this dish hits more notes than a Coltrane solo.

Original burger at Red Apron

You’ve seen dozens of burgers that, more or less, resemble the original at Red Apron. It’s a simple stack of two smash patties slipped inside a challah bun and topped with white American cheese, red onions, shredded lettuce, pickles and Anda’s housemade “Island” sauce. It’s basically the same combination that Anda used to serve at the Red Apron Burger Bar, which NRG operated for a hot minute on Dupont Circle. Two things separate Anda’s creation from the pack: First, the beef is 75 percent lean, which leaves plenty of fat to crisp up the exterior of those patties. Second, Anda’s custom sauce is, at its core, an umami bomb. You look at the burger and think, “I won’t eat the whole thing.” Then it’s gone.

Donkey Kong maki roll at Ako by Kenaki

For reasons that don’t bear scrutiny, I was recently pondering the similarities between Twitter and maki rolls. Both are culturally important platforms, at least theoretically, for the free exchange of ideas and/or human expression. Each can also be exploited by bad actors, so you end up with trolls, Russian bots and pizza sushi rolls. Chef Ken Ballogdajan specializes in maki rolls, but he’s more of a traditionalist, even when composing something as offbeat as the Donkey Kong roll, which is packed with eel, fried plantains (hence the name), cream cheese and cucumber, then sprinkled with tempura flakes and paired with a sweet, syrupy shoyu dipping sauce. There is not an element out of place, and better yet, the eel is loud enough to cut through the noise so you know you are, well, eating fish.

Spicy pepperoni square at Slice Joint

Rachael Marie calls it a square pizza, mostly because there’s not a term yet to describe the type of thick, crunchy-and-airy slabs she prepares at the Slice Joint. They’re basically a marriage between Sicilian and Detroit-style pizzas, says Marie, who developed her chops at the famed Roberta’s in Brooklyn. Thicker than a grandma pie, Marie’s squares rely on four cheeses, which melt to the very edges of the pie for that secondary top-level crackle, known as frico, so important to Detroit pizza. Her thick-cut pepperoni, from Ezzo, provides both chew and spice. Marie’s New York-style pizzas are good, too, but these squares are the kind of creations that become, over time, a chef’s signature.

Chocolate dulce cake at State Fair

I don’t know what I was expecting when I popped the lid on the clamshell container that concealed my slice of chocolate dulce cake, but it wasn’t this: a thick, expansive wedge, more than two inches wide at its frosting-covered curve. It was the kind of slice that your grandmother might have cut for you when your parents weren’t around. For its generosity alone, I fell for the slice from State Fair, a frozen custard concept led by Allie Cheppa, the executive pastry chef at NRG’s Buzz Bakeshop. State Fair is in hibernation, but Cheppa is still sending homestyle desserts to the Roost, including this triple-layer cake separated by bronzed deposits of dulce de leche. This is unpretentious baking, executed with care from a chef who understands that every forkful of moist chocolate cake during a pandemic is a meaningful one.

Orange-soda braised carnitas tacos at Hi/Fi Taco

Newcomers to Villa Moreliana at Grand Central Market in Los Angeles usually pause first at the cauldron of simmering pork, as if to pay respects to the Mexican ancestors who introduced carnitas to our hungry land. Anda, the chef better known for cured meats than braised ones, has admired that giant cazo at Moreliana, savoring its aromas of sliced oranges, garlic and slow-cooked pork. “That smell is very intoxicating,” he says. Those pots were the inspiration behind Anda’s carnitas. Instead of oranges, the chef braises shoulder meat with orange soda, lard and aromatics, making for some fragrant and tender pork. His garnishes are unorthodox: white American cheese, Salvadoran-style curtido, smoked crema and pulverized pieces of pig skin. These carnitas are not exactly Mexican. They’re not Tex-Mex, either. They’re Cap-Mex, and they’re amazing.

Peking duck buns at Yoko and Kota

To clear up any misunderstanding, these adorable three-bite buns are not stuffed with all the elements of Peking duck, including those shattering pieces of skin scrapped of any lingering fat. The skin just wouldn’t work for this prep, says Erik Bruner-Yang, the chef-auteur behind Yoko and Kota (named for the Yokota Air Base in Japan, where he spent some formative years as a child). “You wouldn’t get any crunch, because the dumplings need to be steamed,” says Bruner-Yang. These steam buns are packed with leg meat, stewed with garlic, ginger and Chinese five spice, then served with a cucumber slaw and the chef’s famous hoisin sauce. The balance of these buns is practically balletic.

If you go

The Roost

1401 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, 202-661-0142; theroostsedc.com.

Hours: Vary by vendor. See website.

Nearest Metro: Potomac Avenue, with a short walk to the food hall.