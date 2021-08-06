Next, I’m going to Dupont Circle and seeing the Phillips Collection. Right now, in fact, they have some really important exhibitions; There’s one called “Inside Outside, Upside Down.” It was guest curated by Renée Stout, who’s an important local artist, and it features work from 64 regional D.C. artists who are responding to all of the traumatic events that occurred in 2020. It is so moving, the work is so beautiful, and it really showcases the strength of the artists in this region. Just seeing how they respond to the pandemic and the social justice uprising is really moving.
I might stop at the Dupont farmers market and have lunch there, then go up to Lost City Books, which is in Adams Morgan. They sell new, used and rare books. Such a cool little bookstore.
From there, I’m thinking of doing a mural tour. So this is related to my work, which is that the Arts Commission also handles the MuralsDC program in partnership with the Department of Public Works. And there are a couple cool ways to see the murals. About a year ago, the regular DC Murals program wasn’t running because of the pandemic, but DPW and the mayor put together MuralsDC51, [composed of] 51 murals of D.C. statehood. There’s a map and you can drive around and see all these different statehood murals, and then there’s the U Street walking tour, which is what I would do.
For dinner, I would go to Thip Khao on 14th Street. I like getting the crispy coconut rice salad. It’s like something I crave; it’s so delicious. Everything is delicious there! The co-owner [Laotian chef Seng Luangrath] was a refugee from Thailand before she came here. It’s such a neat story of her immigration and success in Washington.
This is where the whole dream day comes in where there are two things I want to do in the evening. I have two sons, one of whom is an avid baseball player and one who dances with the Washington Ballet. I would like to go to a Little League game at Turtle Park and somehow go see the Washington Ballet. The Washington Ballet did an outdoor performance at Washington National Cathedral recently, so that could be a part of the dream day.
In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District.
has the city’s artwork at her fingertips — nearly 3,000 pieces, to be exact. As a curator at the
, Gordon is responsible for
, the city’s collection of fine art that is loaned out to government agencies for display in public spaces.
“I think the D.C. visual arts scene sometimes gets overlooked, which is really a shame because it’s vibrant,” says Gordon. “There’s a strong history of different schools of art, but also just really interesting intersections of artists and different training grounds, [such as] Howard University and the Corcoran.”
Gordon has played a big part in bringing that scene together over the years. Before her current gig, she worked at the National Gallery of Art for several years and taught and curated art independently with museums around Washington. Now, her footprint reaches much further than any particular museum.
To curate the Arts Bank, Gordon and a panel sift through grant applications each year from D.C. area artists and acquire an expansive list of pieces including paintings, ceramics, sculptures and prints. Gordon also curates a gallery space in the Arts and Humanities building.
On her dream day, Gordon would take a full day to explore local art in every fashion — from inside a museum to a mural walking tour.
— as told to Stephanie Williams