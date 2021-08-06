Next, I’m going to Dupont Circle and seeing the Phillips Collection. Right now, in fact, they have some really important exhibitions; There’s one called “Inside Outside, Upside Down.” It was guest curated by Renée Stout, who’s an important local artist, and it features work from 64 regional D.C. artists who are responding to all of the traumatic events that occurred in 2020. It is so moving, the work is so beautiful, and it really showcases the strength of the artists in this region. Just seeing how they respond to the pandemic and the social justice uprising is really moving.