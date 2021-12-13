Stranded with 17 castaways on a Fiji beach earlier this year while managing scarce food, sleepless nights and stressful gameplay, the Maryland-based pastor navigated a minefield of potential triggers for MS flare-ups. The new “Survivor” format — a shorter, 26-day sprint packed with more taxing physical demands — exacerbated those perils. In the days before the game, after she had already flown halfway across the world, Smith considered backing out entirely and hopping on a plane right back home.
“I was very terrified to go into the game,” says Smith, 34. “But the very thing that I thought was going to be my Achilles’ heel was actually my superpower. When I was on the island, MS kind of drove me in a weird way. I remember thinking, ‘Shan, just keep going. You’ve got all these people back home that have MS — some of them are disabled, some of them are in wheelchairs, some of them can’t do what you’re doing right now — so just represent.’ It was them that really pushed me and propelled me forward in the game.”
Smith went on to finish eighth in the season, which airs its finale Dec. 15 and become a fan favorite along the way — thanks in no small part to her penchant for humming while scheming, to an improvised tune since branded as “The Shanthem.”
A D.C. resident until recently, Smith now resides in Frederick ahead of a move back to her hometown of Toronto. On her perfect day in the District, she stretches her legs, samples vegan cuisine, connects with old friends and makes some new ones.
As someone who was raised in Toronto, where we’re so big on nature and parks and greenery, I can say D.C. does not get enough credit for how beautiful and green it is. So I would wake up and go for a run through Rock Creek Park. I’m so Zen — I do a lot of meditating, a lot of praying — and it’s just one of the best places to start your day. And everyone you bump into is super friendly.
Then I would hit up two of my best girlfriends, Nikki and Nichelle Anderson, and tell them to meet me at my favorite vegan spot, which is called Fare Well. They have the best blueberry pancakes and the best French toast, and they also have an awesome take on vegan mac. After breakfast, I’d say goodbye to my friends and do yoga at Hot Yoga Capitol Hill, which is this great place right next door.
From there, I’d jump to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. It is a whole day experience, if you really want to dig deep into your roots and feel all of the feels and do the whole museum. So if we’re talking about a dream day, I’m just going to say I have an extra six hours in my day. After wrapping up there, I’d get lunch at Shouk, which does modern Israeli food and is my favorite place to get a vegan burger in D.C.
I am a people watcher, and there is nothing like people watching at Union Market. This is probably why I got as far in “Survivor” as I did — because I did a lot of people watching and observing and listening. Honestly, there was nothing that better prepared me than Union Market. I’d head there and go to this cute shop that I really love called Salt & Sundry, which has rings and wall art and pencil cases and table clothes and runners. If it’s my perfect day, I’ve rented a minivan and I’m filling it with tons of stuff from Salt & Sundry.
For dinner, I’d go to Ristorante Piccolo in Georgetown. I love Italian food — my mom was Italian — and they have the best service, the best gnocchi, and I always have a great time when I go there. Then I’d quickly walk through Georgetown, where there’s just a ton of great shops, like Rag & Bone and Georgetown Cupcake.
Next, I’d go to the U Street area and visit Howard University — I like to just walk [around] and soak up the history. I’d also stop by Busboys and Poets, which is a dope place to eat and read and grab a coffee, with the best vegan slice of chocolate cake that you will find in the city. After that, I would go to the H Street Corridor, which has seen a lot of gentrification, but a lot of old D.C. culture is still there. And I’d go to my favorite bookstore, Politics and Prose, to just unwind.
To end the night, I’d invite my best single girlfriends out to do speed dating with MyCheekyDate. I’ve done it while single and I’ve done it while in a relationship, because the whole point can be romantic, but it doesn’t have to be — it really is just an incredibly fun way to meet new people, make connections and build community.