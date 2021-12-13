“I was very terrified to go into the game,” says Smith, 34. “But the very thing that I thought was going to be my Achilles’ heel was actually my superpower. When I was on the island, MS kind of drove me in a weird way. I remember thinking, ‘Shan, just keep going. You’ve got all these people back home that have MS — some of them are disabled, some of them are in wheelchairs, some of them can’t do what you’re doing right now — so just represent.’ It was them that really pushed me and propelled me forward in the game.”