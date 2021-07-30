Bonus: There are copies of the downtown Freedom Plaza ledge and Golden Rail, which are architecture fixtures that skaters like to slide on and use for tricks. (The Golden Rail is located at the Metro Center station and is a favorite among the local skateboarding community.) It also has lots of good transitions, Aguilar says. Good what? “A transition is kind of like that surfer style of terrain — we can go up and carve the edge and come back in,” he says.